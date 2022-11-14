The Most Recalled Vehicles in the U.S.

To find out if your car has any current recalls, you can check the NHTSA’s recall database.

A recent analysis of NHTSA recall data revealed the most recalled vehicle makes and models of all time in the United States. The data summary examined unique recalls, of which there were 22,559 total, affecting millions of vehicles. Of these, only 17.3% were recalls initiated by the NHTSA, with the rest being initiated by the vehicle manufacturers themselves.

Vehicle recalls play an important role in traffic safety, with faulty automotive parts causing tens of thousands of accidents every year, according to the NHTSA. Sometimes recalls are issued prior to the accident but no action is taken, and sometimes the recall is issued after – and based on – the accident.

Knowing whether the car you own (or are planning to own) has a large history of recalls is an important safety factor to know. This article breaks down which vehicle makes and models have the most recalls of all time, and why.

Passenger Vehicle Recalls

According to the data, Ford is the vehicle make with the most recalls of all time. The Ford F150 has the most unique recalls of any passenger vehicle, with 115 total recalls. The most common reason for the F150’s recalls is the automatic transmission.

The second most recalled passenger vehicle is a tie between the Buick Regal and the Jeep Grand Cherokee, with 97 unique recalls each. The most common reason for these recalls is the seat belts, brakes, and rear suspension for the Buick, and the electrical system for the Jeep.

Below is a table of the Top 10 Recalled Passenger Vehicles, which includes some ties:

Commercial Vehicle Recalls

The All American Blue Bird, a yellow school bus, is surprisingly the most recalled vehicle model of all time. In second place is another model by maker Blue Bird, the Vision – another school bus. These buses have been recalled 192 and 149 times, respectively. In fact, the top four recalled vehicle models are all commercial vehicles. This could be due to the longevity of how long these types of vehicles have been in service, as well as the long distances they travel. The All American Blue Bird has been used by U.S. and Canadian schools since 1948, so there has been plenty of time for recalls to arise.

Below is a table of the Top 25 Recalled Vehicle Models of All Time:

Staying Safe

To find out if your car has any current recalls, you can check the NHTSA’s recall database. To stay updated about future recalls, make sure to subscribe to alerts through the free NHTSA app SaferCar. Car seats, tires, and other vehicle equipment are all included in the recall database.

Even if you don’t have this app, car manufacturers are required to contact vehicle owners about safety recalls within 60 days of alerting NHTSA, so if your car is registered you will be alerted. Once a recall is issued, it will include suggested action steps, such as bringing in your car into the dealership to receive a replacement part.