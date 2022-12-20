Motorcycle Accidents Are Out of Control in the San Francisco Area

These settlements can help victims recover enough money to cover their medical expenses, missed wages, and any other damages they may have been forced to incur.

Motorcyclists are suffering serious accidents on a frequent basis in the San Francisco area. Some of these accidents leave victims with lifelong injuries, while others rob innocent victims of their lives. Whatever the case may be, it’s important for motorcyclists to understand their rights after terrible accidents. Under California law, victims have the right to work with lawyers to sue negligent drivers and recover settlements. These settlements can help victims recover enough money to cover their medical expenses, missed wages, and any other damages they may have been forced to incur.

San Francisco Crash Leads to One Death and One Injury

On December 7th, it was reported that a motorcyclist had lost their life in a San Francisco crash. Although the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and survived at first, he later passed away at a nearby hospital. The crash was so intense that the driver who crashed into the motorcyclist also suffered injuries. This was the 31st traffic fatality of 2022 in San Francisco.

Harley-Davidson Employee Dies in San Francisco Motorcycle Crash

On December 11th, it was reported that the sales manager of San Francisco Harley-Davidson had lost his life in a motorcycle crash. The accident involved an SUV crashing into the motorcyclist at an intersection that is a known “danger zone” according to police. The exact cause of the crash was not provided by police, but the crash was so intense that the victim died at the scene. He is survived by his wife and four children.

Motorcyclist Hits Deer Near Redding Before Being Killed By Passing Vehicle

In late November of 2022, it was reported that a motorcyclist was forced to pull over after hitting a deer near Redding. The crash with the deer caused the motorcyclist to veer off to the side and strike the center median. Seeing this, a motorist pulled over to assist the injured individual. It was at this moment that a Toyota Camry approached at high speed and struck both of these individuals – killing them. Situations like these remind us of how dangerous it can be to get out of our vehicles in the middle of a highway. However, the motorist was clearly doing the right thing by attempting to help the injured motorcyclist.

Where Can I Find a San Francisco Motorcycle Accident Lawyer?

If you’ve been searching for San Francisco motorcycle accident lawyers, there are plenty of options nearby. These California motorcycle accident lawyers can guide you towards a fair settlement, allowing you to pay for damages such as medical expenses, missed wages, and emotional distress. Due to the statute of limitations, it is imperative that you book your consultation with qualified motorcycle accident lawyers as soon as possible. Reach out to experienced accident lawyers today.

