Motorcycle Wrecks and Wrongful Death: Legal Options for Families

Motorcycle accidents are often catastrophic, and the injuries sustained in these accidents can be life-changing. Motorcycle riders are at a higher risk of injury or death due to their lack of protection compared to other motorists. Unfortunately, many motorcycle accidents are caused by the negligence of others on the road.

When a loved one dies due to the negligence of another driver, the surviving family members can pursue a wrongful death claim. In this article, we will discuss the legal options available for families of victims involved in motorcycle wrecks resulting in wrongful death and how they can help get the compensation you deserve after an accident.

What Is Wrongful Death?

Wrongful death is a legal term that refers to a death caused by the negligence or misconduct of another person or entity. When a person dies due to the fault of someone else, the surviving family members can file a wrongful death lawsuit seeking compensation for their loss. In the case of motorcycle wrecks resulting in wrongful death, the family members of the victim can file a wrongful death claim against the at-fault party.

Causes of Motorcycle Wrecks

Motorcycle wrecks can happen for various reasons. However, some of the most common causes of motorcycle wrecks include:

Driver Negligence: Negligent drivers who do not pay attention to the road, drive while intoxicated or impaired, or fail to yield to motorcyclists can cause motorcycle wrecks.

Poor Road Conditions: Poor road conditions, such as potholes, uneven surfaces, and construction zones, can also cause motorcycle wrecks.

Vehicle Malfunction: Vehicle malfunction, such as faulty brakes or steering, can cause motorcycle wrecks.

Weather Conditions: Weather conditions, such as rain, snow, and ice, can make the roads slippery, leading to motorcycle wrecks.

Wrongful Death Claims in Motorcycle Wrecks

When a motorcycle wreck results in wrongful death, the surviving family members of the victim can pursue a wrongful death claim. The purpose of a wrongful death claim is to compensate the family members of the victim for their loss. The compensation can cover a range of damages, including:

Medical Expenses: The family members of the victim can recover medical expenses incurred as a result of the accident, including emergency room visits, hospital stays, surgeries, and rehabilitation.

Funeral and Burial Expenses: The family members of the victim can recover the cost of the funeral and burial expenses.

Loss of Income: The family members of the victim can recover the loss of income that the victim would have earned had they survived the accident.

Pain and Suffering: The family members of the victim can recover compensation for the pain and suffering that the victim endured before their death.

Loss of Companionship: The family members of the victim can recover compensation for the loss of companionship, love, and support that they would have received from the victim had they survived the accident.

Legal Options for Families

When a family member dies in a motorcycle wreck caused by the negligence of another person, the surviving family members can pursue a wrongful death claim. However, to do so, they need to work with an experienced attorney who can help them navigate the legal process. Some of the legal options available for families of victims involved in motorcycle wrecks include:

Filing a Lawsuit: The family members of the victim can file a lawsuit against the at-fault party seeking compensation for their loss.

Settlement Negotiations: The family members of the victim can negotiate a settlement with the at-fault party outside of court.

Mediation: Mediation is a process in which the parties involved in a dispute work with a neutral third-party mediator to reach a settlement.

Arbitration: Arbitration is a process in which the parties involved in a dispute present their case to a neutral third-party arbitrator who makes a decision that is binding on both parties.

Collaborative Law: Collaborative law is a process in which the parties involved in a dispute work together with their attorneys to reach a settlement outside of court.

Importance of Working with an Experienced Attorney

When pursuing a wrongful death claim after a motorcycle wreck, it is crucial to work with an experienced attorney who can guide you through the legal process. An experienced attorney can:

Evaluate the Case: An attorney can evaluate the facts of the case to determine if there is a viable wrongful death claim.

Investigate the Accident: An attorney can conduct an investigation to gather evidence to support the wrongful death claim.

Negotiate with the Insurance Company: An attorney can negotiate with the insurance company to ensure that the family members of the victim receive fair compensation for their loss.

Represent the Family in Court: If the case goes to court, an attorney can represent the family members of the victim in court and argue their case.

Statute of Limitations

It is important to note that there is a statute of limitations for filing a wrongful death claim. The statute of limitations varies by state, but in most cases, it is two to three years from the date of the accident. Failing to file a claim within the statute of limitations can result in the loss of the right to pursue compensation for the loss.

Losing a loved one in a motorcycle wreck can be devastating for families. However, if the accident was caused by the negligence of another person, the surviving family members have legal options available to them. Pursuing a wrongful death claim can help the family members of the victim obtain compensation for their loss.

It is crucial to work with an experienced attorney who can guide the family members through the legal process and ensure that they receive fair compensation for their loss.