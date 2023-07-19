Motorcycles: Things to Know Before Riding

All people who want to drive a motorcycle must first complete a motorcycle safety course.

There are many people who go out into traffic with motorcycles without knowing that there must be some things that they must have knowledge of in advance. Not even having knowledge about these things makes them suffer fatalities in accidents, as we are seeing is often happening, where across the U.S., 8.8% of drivers report a prior at-fault accident on record in 2022, and these crashes cause 1.34 fatalities for every 100 million miles Americans drive. To put this another way, 1 in every 8,547 Americans die each year in motor vehicle accidents.

Although for all these accidents there are specialized lawyers who clear up the case and do not ignore any evidence, if the families of the victims request. Well, in order to reduce the number of accidents even a little, then the person who wants to drive motorcycles should know a few things in advance:

• Taking the motorcycle safety course

• Obtaining class M driver’s license

• Helmet law

Motorcycle safety course

All people who want to drive a motorcycle must first complete a motorcycle safety course, and then bring the course completion certificate in order to apply for a license. This is a mandatory course that lasts 16 hours.

Class M Driver license

After you have completed the safety course, then you can apply for a driving license. If you are a minor, you also have to bring with you your social security card, and motorcycle insurance.

Helmet law

The helmet law obliges all riders under 21 to wear a helmet at all times, only those over 21 and who have completed the motorcycle education course are exempt from wearing one.

What else do you need to know in case of an accident?

Legal aid

Medical visits

