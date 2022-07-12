The Important Purpose of Trucking Regulations in Baltimore

Although these regulations are on the books, it is fairly common for things to happen such as driving excessive hours without taking a break or rest, or trucks that are too heavy and violate weight limits.

Baltimore, MD – Many people are hurt in Maryland and other states each year due to incidents involving large commercial vehicles. In fact, trucking is considered one of the most dangerous industries for this reason and truckers and their employers are required to have special high risk insurance. Aside from these insurance requirements, the government has also set regulations that are meant to help keep the roads safer, and they can be penalized for not being in compliance with these rules at all times. Baltimore accident lawyers are able to bring civil lawsuits for compensation against trucking companies who do not follow these rules.

Who sets trucking regulations?

The federal government is given the authority to regulate all matters of interstate commerce through the U.S. Constitution’s commerce clause. The specific agency that is responsible for creating trucking regulations is the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Most of these regulations are related to things like the amount of hours truckers can drive within a day or a work week, size and weight limits on vehicles, and other measures meant to increase safety and decrease the chances of an accident. At the state level, there are things like licensing requirements and intrastate drivers as well, and the state government has the authority to enforce these rules through their police by issuing fines and taking vehicles out of service. A person or business who has a history of not following these rules may have a difficult time remaining in the industry.

When drivers or businesses do not follow trucking regulations

Although these regulations are on the books, it is fairly common for things to happen such as driving excessive hours without taking a break or rest, or trucks that are too heavy and violate weight limits. If law enforcement catches these violations, they can take the vehicle out or service and issue fines or other punishments. It is also possible that a vehicle that is in violation of certain regulations can become a hazard on the roads and cause an accident. When this happens, Baltimore truck accident lawyers may represent the victims and file a lawsuit for compensation. This means that any evidence of not following regulations may be presented during the course of the litigation and used against the driver or their employer to show negligence. Because of the high costs of trucking accidents, the company can potentially be liable for thousands or millions of dollars worth of damage.

Lawyers are available to provide more specific advice

USAttorneys.com is a service that works with people who need to find local attorneys in Baltimore and other cities throughout the country. Those who are in the process of looking for a lawyer can call 800-672-3103 for assistance.