MS-13 Members Sentenced for Houston Area Murders

Federal case ends with lengthy prison terms for violent gang killings.

Eight men tied to the gang known as MS-13 have received long prison sentences after admitting to a series of violent crimes carried out in the Houston area. Federal officials said the group took part in a larger criminal operation that involved killings, threats against witnesses, and other illegal acts over a period of time. Some of the victims were very young, including at least one who was only 14 years old.

Prosecutors described the crimes as extreme and disturbing. According to court records, the men carried out attacks using machetes, baseball bats, and even their hands. After the killings, they sent photos of the victims to gang leaders based in El Salvador. These images were used to prove loyalty and gain status within the group. In some cases, bodies were further harmed before photos were shared.

Two of the men sentenced most recently received decades behind bars. One was given 50 years, while another received 45 years. Six others had already been sentenced to similar terms, ranging from 35 to 50 years. All eight men will remain in custody. Authorities said each of them had entered the United States without legal status and later became involved in gang activity.

The group admitted to being part of a criminal network responsible for more than just murder. Their actions included extortion, drug sales, robbery, and attempts to block justice. These crimes took place mainly between 2017 and 2018 in and around Houston. Officials said the gang worked in a structured way, with members following orders from leaders located in other countries.

Court statements showed that some of the killings were directed from El Salvador. Leaders there would approve targets and sometimes listen by phone while the acts were carried out. Victims were often chosen because they were believed to be part of rival groups, working with police, or seen as a threat to the gang’s control. Members believed that carrying out these orders would help them rise in rank.

Law enforcement described the group as highly organized and very violent. Investigators said the gang relied on fear to maintain power. Threats and attacks were used to control areas and silence anyone who might speak out. The use of brutal force was not only meant to eliminate targets but also to send a message to others.

The investigation involved several agencies working together at the local, state, and federal levels. Police departments, sheriff’s offices, and national agencies all played a role in building the case. Officials also worked with partners outside the United States to track connections to leadership in Central America. Evidence gathered from these efforts helped prosecutors secure guilty pleas from the men involved.

Federal officials said the sentences reflect the seriousness of the crimes. They stated that violence tied to organized groups will be met with strong legal action, no matter where orders come from. The case was also part of a larger effort to address crime linked to groups that operate across borders.

Authorities noted that MS-13 has been active in several parts of the United States as well as in other countries. The group has been linked to a wide range of violent acts, often using weapons such as knives, guns, and blunt objects. Its members are known for using fear and harm to keep control over people and areas.

The case was handled through a joint effort that brings together different law enforcement groups to focus on organized crime. Officials said this approach allows them to share information and respond more effectively. By working together, agencies were able to identify those responsible and bring them into custody.

With the sentencing now complete, officials say the outcome sends a strong signal. Those involved in organized violence can expect to face serious consequences. Law enforcement leaders also pointed out that the case depended on cooperation from witnesses and the public, as well as the dedication of investigators.

The men involved admitted their roles and accepted responsibility in court. Their sentences bring a close to one part of a larger effort to reduce violent crime tied to organized groups. Authorities say work will continue to prevent similar acts and protect communities from harm.

Sources:

MS-13 Members Sentenced to Decades in Prison for Brutal Murders Committed at Direction of Gang Leaders in El Salvador

Eight MS-13 Gang Members Plead Guilty to Multi-Year Racketeering Conspiracy Involving Murders and Witness Tampering