Multi-Vehicle Accident Involving Two Tractor Trailers Results in Serious Driver Injury

Two tractor trailers were part of a three-vehicle pileup on Interstate 4 closing westbound portions of the highway for several hours. Florida Highway Patrol reported that a tractor-trailer truck driven by a 32-year-old Greensboro, North Carolina, man, another tractor-trailer truck driven by a 48-year-old Pierson man and a pickup truck driven by a 71-year-old Winter Haven man were traveling west on I-4. The pickup truck stopped for traffic, a tractor trailer driven by the Pierson man began to slow for congestion, but the tractor trailer driven by the North Carolina man did not slow down enough and crashed into the first tractor trailer causing a chain reaction. The only person who was seriously injured was the North Carolina tractor trailer driver.

Fatal truck accidents

Fatalities caused by truck accidents in 2020 numbered 4,965 and revealed that 71% of passengers killed were occupants of other vehicles. Tractor trailer truck accidents are catastrophic because of the size discrepancy between a big rig and a passenger vehicle, the cargo weight distribution, and the possibility of toxic spills, or fires when a commercial truck is carrying flammable liquids and pressurized gases. Accident victims who have suffered loss due to roadway damage caused by a big rig should consult with Riverview truck accident lawyers to determine actions toward damage compensation.

Dangerous trucking activities

The United States Department of Transportation Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) regulates the trucking industry to ensure standardized safety rules across the country. These regulations are in place to protect roadway commuters and truck drivers from illegal trucking industry activities that would make roadways more dangerous such as:

Improper Maintenance Driver Fatigue Distracted Driving Reckless Driving Overweight Cargo Commercial Company Negligence Unsecured Loads Driving in Extreme Weather DUI Violations Emergent medical condition

Possible negligent parties

Truck accident lawyers are skilled at identifying all parties to a truck accident claim to move a case toward mediation, arbitration or going to trial. Aside from truck drivers, other parties that are invested in the timely transport of goods may be at fault in a tractor trailer accident such as:

Cargo loaders, Maintenance personnel, Truck and parts manufacturers, Trucking companies, Owners, State and local highway maintenance crews.

