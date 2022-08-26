Murder, Mystery and Romance at the Haverford Golf and Country Club

Seasoned author has published his first murder mystery novel.

Inspired by his love for writing and golf, author and retired attorney John Jenchura has published his first fiction book “Persons of Interest”.

The novel opens with the gruesome murder of Deputy District Attorney Brenda Lamb at the Haverford Golf and Country Club outside of Philadelphia. The investigation leads to revelations concerning insider trading of stocks. As the case unfolds, a romance blooms between Warren Wallace, a golf club member, and Darcy McClelland, an assistant district attorney assigned to the team investigating the murder.

Readers in the Philadelphia area may even recognize some of the locations in the book, as Jenchura features local landmarks and areas such as the Philadelphia Main Line.

With the murder occurring at a golf course and a budding romance between the two main characters, Jenchura hopes he will attract a broad reading audience.

“This book has something for people who like gritty murder mysteries, something for people who like spicy romance, and of course, something for golfers and non-golfers alike. It is my hope that ‘Persons of Interest’ will bring new readers to what I call the murder mystery/romance genre.”

“Persons of Interest”

By John Jenchura

ISBN: 978-1-6657-1319-1 (hardcover); 978-1-6657-1318-4 (softcover); 978-1-6657-1317-7 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

John Jenchura is the author of two editions of a highly acclaimed history of golf entitled “Golf, A Good Walk and Then Some: A Quintessential History of the Game”. After writing these golf history books, Jenchura began reading fiction including historical fiction, mysteries, and romance novels. He decided to try his hand at writing a murder mystery/romance. “Persons of Interest” is the resulting novel and Jenchura’s first work of fiction.