My Flooded Basement Claim Was Denied in Delaware, What Now?

A flooded basement is one of the most common types of property damage in Delaware. Unfortunately, it’s also one of the worst types of property damage. When your basement floods, it can seriously affect your home in a number of ways. You need to repair it as quickly as possible, but you also need your insurance settlement in order to pay for these repairs. Unfortunately, insurance companies can deny your claim — making a bad situation even worse.

So what can you do if you find yourself in this situation? Your first move should be to get in touch with a qualified, experienced attorney in Delaware who specializes in denied homeowners insurance claims. Rest assured that there are lawyers in The First State who focus entirely on this practice area, and they understand the insurance industry better than most. You can explore your options with one of these legal professionals during an initial consultation, and they can guide you towards a positive outcome.

Understanding Why Your Claim Was Denied

The first step is to understand why your claim was actually denied in the first place. Insurance companies may deny flooded basement claims for a variety of reasons. One of the most common excuses for insurance companies is “inadequate maintenance.” Basically, they accuse you of not taking care of your property, implying that if you had done more repairs, the basement may not have flooded.

Sometimes, denying claims on this basis is legitimate. For example, if your pipes were 40 years old and in dire need of replacement at the time of the flooding, you might have problems with your claims. However, sometimes this excuse just doesn’t hold up to scrutiny, and the insurance company has no right to deny claims on this basis.

Unfortunately, most standard policies do not cover flooding caused by storms, especially if you live in a flood zone. If you want to give yourself adequate protection, you will need to purchase additional flood insurance. Another common reason for a denied claim is if your sewer backs up, especially if the backup is caused by issues with outside pipes that are not on your property.

What to Do Next

Your next step is relatively straightforward. Get in touch with a qualified attorney, and you can appeal your claim. If that fails, you can file a bad faith lawsuit and sue your provider.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Wilmington area for a qualified attorney who specializes in denied homeowners insurance claims, you’ll find it easy to connect with a suitable candidate. Team up with the right attorney, and you can address your denied claim in an efficient, confident manner. There are a number of potential options available to you in this situation, and you don’t have to give up on your settlement simply because your insurance provider isn’t willing to hold up their end of the bargain. Book your consultation with an attorney today to go over all of your legal options.