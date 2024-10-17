NAD Recommends Charter Discontinue or Modify Spectrum Internet “Fastest Speeds in More Neighborhoods than Any Other Provider” Claim

Although Charter’s evidence showed that in more census blocks, zip codes, and broadband service locations it offers faster speeds than other providers, the evidence did not show that Charter both offers the “fastest speeds” and is available in more neighborhoods.

New York, NY – In a challenge brought by AT&T Services, Inc., BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended that Charter Communications, Inc. discontinue or modify the claim that “Spectrum offers the fastest speeds in more neighborhoods than any other provider” to avoid conveying the unsupported message that Charter offers the fastest speeds and is available in more “neighborhoods.”

The challenged claim appears in three advertisements for Spectrum home internet service featuring actress and celebrity spokesperson Michelle Monaghan: a 60-second “Dreams Ad,” a 30-second “Switch Ad,” and a 60-second “Switch Ad.”

The National Advertising Division (NAD) determined that consumers may reasonably interpret the claim that “Spectrum offers the fastest speeds in more neighborhoods than any other provider” to mean that Spectrum offers the “fastest speeds” and is available in more neighborhoods than any other provider.

NAD found that although AT&T is not mentioned by name, it is reasonable for consumers to understand that the claim compares Charter to AT&T and other competitors. Therefore, NAD determined the challenged advertising reasonably conveys the implied message that “Spectrum offers faster internet speeds in the markets where Spectrum and AT&T compete.”

Although Charter’s evidence showed that in more census blocks, zip codes, and broadband service locations it offers faster speeds than other providers, the evidence did not show that Charter both offers the “fastest speeds” and is available in more neighborhoods.

For this reason, NAD concluded that Charter’s evidence was not a good fit to support this broad availability message. Further, while Charter’s evidence may support claims tying Spectrum’s fastest speeds to more zip codes or census blocks, NAD cautioned Charter to modify future claims about “neighborhoods” to clearly and conspicuously disclose the basis of the comparison.

Accordingly, NAD:

Recommended the claim “Spectrum offers the fastest speeds in more neighborhoods than any other provider” be discontinued or modified to avoid conveying the unsupported message that Charter offers the fastest speeds and is available in more “neighborhoods” and

Cautioned the advertiser that future advertising touting speed availability in more “neighborhoods” should clearly and conspicuously disclose the basis of the comparison.

In its advertiser statement, Charter stated that it “is disappointed with NAD’s decision but will comply with its recommendations” although it “strongly disagrees with NAD’s conclusion.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive.

