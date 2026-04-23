Natalie A. Bargy Honored with Relativity aIR Case Strategy Chief Ambassador Award

“Natalie is a proven leader who takes an innovation-forward approach to eDiscovery, and we are thrilled that she has been recognized by Relativity for her efforts,” said Tony Draksic, Chief Information Officer at Shumaker.

TOLEDO, OH — Natalie A. Bargy, eDiscovery Manager at Shumaker, has been recognized with the aIR Case Strategy Chief Ambassador Award by Relativity, a global legal data intelligence company. This recognition emphasizes her advanced knowledge and leadership in e-discovery for complex litigation, as well as her forward-thinking approach to integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into e-discovery to improve case efficiencies.

The Chief Ambassador Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, knowledge, and advocacy in advancing Relativity aIR for Case Strategy, a generative AI solution designed to pull the essential data from thousands of pages of documents, crafting outlines and summaries, and uncovering hidden connections. In doing so, the software cuts down on manual case preparation and allows legal professionals to focus on strategy.

“Relativity is the gold standard for eDiscovery, and aIR for Case Strategy represents an exciting evolution in how legal teams translate data into actionable insights,” said Natalie. “Being recognized alongside so many innovators who are advancing this profession is incredibly rewarding. I’m proud to contribute to technology that helps lawyers focus less on manual processes and more on building strong, defensible case strategies.”

As part of Relativity’s Advanced Access Program, Shumaker’s Litigation Management team, led by Natalie, received early access to the solution. Natalie provided hands‑on feedback informed by real-world discovery situations, helping refine tool’s capabilities for users across the globe.

“Natalie is a proven leader who takes an innovation-forward approach to eDiscovery, and we are thrilled that she has been recognized by Relativity for her efforts,” said Tony Draksic, Chief Information Officer at Shumaker. “Her work continues to elevate how our firm, and the legal community at large, leverages technology to support complex litigation.”

Natalie’s award is emblematic of Shumaker’s commitment to leveraging best‑in‑class technology to deliver exceptional client service.

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