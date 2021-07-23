Nationwide Recall Issued for Popular Muffins Due to Listeria Fears

Give and Go Prepared Foods is recalling more than two dozen muffins over listeria concerns.

If you enjoy the occasional muffin, this latest recall alert is for you. Earlier this week, more than two dozen types of muffins were recalled nationwide over concerns they might be contaminated with listeria. Listeria is a bacteria that claims the lives of about 260 Americans every year and causes 1,600 others to fall ill, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The products were sold at Walmart stores, Sam’s Clubs, Stop & Shop 7-Eleven.

The issue was found during an environmental monitoring program. Fortunately, there have been no reports of illnesses, according to Give and Go Prepared Foods, the producer of the muffins. A full list of the recalled muffins can be found here.

For now, consumers who have the affected products should either toss them or return them for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Give and Go Prepared Foods at (844) 366-1171.

How dangerous is listeria, though? Who is most at risk? Well, according to the FDA, listeria monocytogenes can cause serious, sometimes fatal infections in the elderly, children, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems. Even healthy people may suffer short-term symptoms, such as fever, headaches, muscle stiffness, and diarrhea. It can also cause stillbirths and miscarriages.

