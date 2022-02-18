Natural Disasters That Can Destroy Your Home in Connecticut

According to the municipal government of South Windsor, the greatest natural threat facing Connecticut is the possibility of hurricanes.

There isn’t a square inch on this planet that is safe from natural disasters. At some point in time, mother nature tears even the greatest cities down to the ground, regardless of how high we build them. Although Connecticut is a wonderful place to live, it certainly isn’t safe from the possibility of natural disasters. This is one of the many reasons why homeowners insurance is such a good idea. For the most part, your insurance policy will protect you against everything mother nature can throw at your home. But what exactly should you be looking out for in Connecticut?

Hurricanes Represent the Biggest Threat

According to the municipal government of South Windsor, the greatest natural threat facing Connecticut is the possibility of hurricanes. Eight hurricanes have hit Connecticut since 1954, and the state was affected by storms such as Sandy and Irene in recent years. The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection believes that a Category 3 hurricane is the most likely reason for a legitimate natural disaster in the future. This could potentially destroy numerous homes in the state. Connecticut’s hurricane season lasts from June 1st to November 30th. It might be a good idea to check your policy to make sure you’re covered for hurricane damage.

Other Notable Threats

Of course, hurricanes aren’t the only things that can destroy your home in Connecticut. Other threats include:

Storm Surges: This is when the water level rises considerably, and storm surges have the potential to flood your homes.

Heavy Rainfall: Hurricanes often bring heavy rainfalls, and this can lead to serious flooding within inland neighborhoods. It's a well-known fact that more deaths are caused by hurricane flooding compared to its heavy winds.

