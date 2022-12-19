Natural Hazards Facing Motorcyclists in Detroit

The first thing you need to know is that Michigan is a “no-fault” state, which allows you to file claims after single-vehicle accidents without assigning fault to anyone.

One of the most dangerous aspects of riding a motorcycle is the fact that you are completely exposed to the elements. Most people assume that the biggest risk comes from impacts delivered by other vehicles. But the truth is that the natural world poses many hazards that can injure or even kill motorcyclists. But what happens if you were injured in one of these motorcycle crashes? Can you sue even if your accident was not caused by a negligent driver?

Icy Roads

Icy roads pose a serious threat to motorcyclists in Detroit – especially during the winter months. In November of 2022, it was reported that a motorcyclist had lost control of his vehicle in Detroit, striking a curb and losing his life after being ejected onto the road. Although he was transported to a nearby hospital soon after the injury, he ultimately passed away. Police were quick to point out that the icy road was a clear factor in this fatal crash, although they also pointed out that the motorcyclist was likely intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Deer

Back in October of 2022, it was reported that a 20-year-old motorcyclist had lost his life after striking a deer. He survived the initial impact, but the collision forced him into oncoming traffic. It was at this point that he was struck and killed by an SUV. Police pointed out that neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in this crash, and that the accident was entirely caused by the deer.

How Can You Sue After Crashes Caused By Natural Factors?

The first thing you need to know is that Michigan is a “no-fault” state, which allows you to file claims after single-vehicle accidents without assigning fault to anyone. Victims of natural factors experience issues in because they cannot sue the ice or a deer. However, you may have the opportunity to sue less obvious negligent parties. For example, you could sue a property or the city for failing to deal with icy roads. Speak with your lawyers to figure out if you can file a claim after a single-vehicle accident caused by natural factors.

Where Can I Find a Qualified Motorcycle Accident Lawyer in Detroit?

If you’ve been searching for Detroit motorcycle accident lawyers, you’re in luck. There are plenty of Michigan motorcycle accident lawyers in your local area who are waiting to assist you with your legal issues. These motorcycle accident lawyers can assess your unique situation during a consultation. From there, your accident lawyers can recommend the best course of action and guide you towards a positive outcome. Book your consultation today to get started.

Sources: