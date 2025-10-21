Nebraskans Protest Strict Rules on Medical Marijuana

Nebraskans criticize strict medical marijuana rules they say defy voter-approved legalization.

Nebraska’s medical marijuana movement has hit another roadblock as supporters clash with the state’s new Medical Cannabis Commission over restrictive regulations. During a packed public hearing in Lincoln, dozens of Nebraskans voiced anger and frustration, saying the proposed strict rules make the state’s medical cannabis program nearly impossible to access. Thirty-two people testified against the regulations, while not a single person spoke in favor.

The opposition comes less than a year after voters overwhelmingly approved medical marijuana legalization in 2024. The ballot measures passed with 71 percent support for legalization and 67 percent for creating the oversight commission. Since December, qualified patients have been allowed to possess up to five ounces of medical cannabis with a practitioner’s recommendation—but with no licensed dispensaries operating yet, there is still no legal way to buy it.

The proposed regulations, introduced in September and backed by Governor Jim Pillen, would limit cultivators to 1,250 flowering plants at a time and impose strict rules on testing, security, and product tracking. The regulations also restrict sales to a total of five grams of delta-9 THC—cannabis’s primary psychoactive compound—per patient within a 90-day period. Critics say that’s far too little to meet legitimate medical needs. One testifier, Shari Lawlor, pointed out that a single joint typically contains about one gram, calling the proposed limit “unrealistic for anyone treating chronic pain or PTSD.”

Opponents also condemned the commission for failing to attend the hearing. Many speakers accused the three active commissioners of ignoring public input and serving a political agenda aligned with the governor’s anti-marijuana stance. State Senator John Cavanaugh, who helped interview the commissioners, said his fears were confirmed—that the group is pursuing politics over public health.

Crista Eggers, campaign manager for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, reminded lawmakers that more than 240,000 residents signed petitions to put the measure on the ballot. She brought printed stacks of signatures as a visual reminder of public support. “Voters spoke,” Eggers said. “They shouldn’t have to show up again just to make their voices heard.”

Several speakers shared deeply personal stories about how medical cannabis improved their quality of life or could have helped family members in pain. Kathy Jensen described how her mother’s end-of-life suffering could have been eased if cannabis had been available. Others, including veterans living with PTSD, said smoking or vaping is their only fast-acting form of relief—yet those methods are banned under the proposed regulations. Edward Williams, a veteran, said, “You can’t wake up from nightmares and wait hours for an edible to work.”

Many attendees also raised economic arguments, noting that Nebraska is losing potential tax revenue as residents travel to nearby states to purchase cannabis. Several said the ongoing restrictions could push more Nebraskans to leave the state altogether. One speaker, Nathan Brown, summed up the frustration bluntly: “Nebraska just wants to make it as uncomfortable and unbearable as possible.”

The hearing left many questioning whether state officials respect the will of voters. Some lifelong Republicans said they are rethinking their party allegiance over the issue. Cavanaugh urged residents not to give up on voting but to elect leaders who “actually respect” the people’s voice.

Next, the commission will decide whether to adopt or amend the proposed strict rules before sending them to the state attorney general’s office for review. Governor Pillen will have final approval authority. For now, Nebraska’s medical marijuana program remains legal in name but stalled in practice—trapped between public demand and political resistance.

