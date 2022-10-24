Need a Truck Accident Lawyer? Here’s Everything You Need to Know

If you’re facing severe injuries that require hospitalization, you shouldn’t have to battle this alone.

If you or a relative has been involved in a truck accident, you’re in pain and trying to think of your next steps. It can be challenging for everyone, but you must take legal action if you want to end your case triumphantly.

Luckily, a truck accident attorney can help in many ways. They handle all aspects of your case while giving you time to focus on your recovery. If you’re in a similar situation, here’s everything you need to know about truck accident lawyers and ways they can help your case.

Determine Liability

Unfortunately, truck accidents can be more complex than other vehicle collisions. You might think that the truck driver is responsible for the accident, but there may be more than one liable party. However, if you try to find attorneys near you, they’ll inform you of different types of defendants that your truck accident case may include, such as:

The truck driver

Insurance companies

The truck manufacturer

The trucking company

The shipping company

Government entities

There are potential situations that one needs to consider. For example, a part of the truck has malfunctioned, which may have caused the accident. In that case, the company or truck manufacturer may be held responsible for some liability.

Build Your Case

Among many other benefits, a truck accident lawyer can help build a compelling case and present your case in court. For best results, you can find attorneys near your area because they know the laws and regulations of your state best.

For example, if you live in Portland, you can contact Oregon Accident Lawyers, and they’ll help your case by:

Investigating and collecting evidence, such as police reports, photos, or videos from the accident scene

Gathering all medical bills and costs relating to your injury

Identifying all potentially liable parties

Negotiating with the insurance companies

Taking your case to court if the insurance companies don’t provide a fair settlement

If you’re facing severe injuries that require hospitalization, you shouldn’t have to battle this alone. A truck accident attorney can file all legal documents and negotiate with the insurance company so you can recover properly.

Prove Your Case

If you’re involved in a truck accident, you will likely believe you’re not at fault for the crash. Still, you need to prove this in court or in your insurance claim. Again, if you reach out to Oregon Truck Accident Lawyers, they’ll help prove your case to the jury and ensure you get the compensation you deserve.

Additionally, you must remember that there are four fundamental elements of negligence that people involved in truck accidents must prove:

The truck driver was responsible for driving safely and reasonably

The truck driver violated or breached that duty of care

That breach of care caused injuries

You or your relative suffered injuries and losses due to those damages

Depending on your type of damages, they may fall under the category of noneconomic or economic. Noneconomic injuries include pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of activities you can no longer participate in, mental anguish, etc. Economic damages, on the other hand, include medical expenses, property damage, and loss of income.

But if you seek help from qualified truck accident lawyers, you’ll have plenty of time to focus on your recovery and not deal with legal paperwork. It’ll make your case less challenging for you or your loved ones.