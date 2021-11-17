New Accidents in Pennsylvania Raise Questions About Semi-Truck Safety

Negligent truckers and operators must be held accountable for causing semi-truck accidents.

Semi-truck safety in Cranberry Township continues to be a major concern, and the entire state of Pennsylvania is seeing new semi-truck accidents occur at a worrying pace. Many of these truck accidents have left innocent motorists severely injured, and some have resulted in fatalities. The most frustrating thing for the victims of these accidents is the fact that the Pennsylvania government seems to be taking very little action. If you have been injured by a semi-truck accident in Pennsylvania, one of your few options is to file a personal injury lawsuit.

In order to do this, you will need to get in touch with a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney. These legal professionals can help you hold negligent truckers and operators accountable for your injuries. A lawsuit can provide you with a settlement, and this settlement can help you pay for medical expenses, missed wages, and any other damages you might have incurred as a result of the accident.

Truck Rolls Over on I-79

On October 19th, it was reported that a semi-truck had rolled over near Moon Run on I-79. Both a tractor-trailer and a dump truck collided at around 9 AM, causing both vehicles to completely block the southbound road for hours. No injuries were reported, but it could have been much worse.

Man Dies After Semi-Truck Crash in Indiana County

On October 18th, it was reported that a man had lost his life after a semi-truck accident in Indiana County. The individual that passed away was actually the truck driver, and he had rolled over at an intersection before smashing into a utility pole, two vehicles, and finally a mobile home. Witnesses state that despite this level of destruction, the semi-truck wasn’t traveling very fast when the accident occurred. This shows how dangerous semi-trucks can be, even when traveling at slow speeds.

Semi-Truck Crashes Near Ohio/Pennsylvania Border

Semi-truck accidents often happen on the Ohio turnpike near the Pennsylvania border, and this occurred once again on October 18th. The semi-truck went over a cement barrier and crashed, causing the road to be closed for hours. Authorities did not report whether there were any injuries.

Fatal Crash Involving Mack Truck on the Pennsylvania Turnpike

Another fatal crash was reported on October 13th, and this crash involved a Mack truck and an SUV. The driver of the SUV lost his life in the incident after smashing into the back of the Mack truck. The truck reportedly slowed down due to a traffic incident further ahead, and the SUV behind could not react in time. Despite being hit from behind, the driver of the Mack truck was not injured. This shows that when a large commercial truck and a passenger vehicle collide, the smaller vehicle almost always comes off worse.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Cranberry Township area for a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney, there are many legal professionals standing by to assist you. With their help, you can pursue a positive legal outcome and a considerable settlement for your injuries. Negligent truckers and operators must be held accountable for causing semi-truck accidents. Get in touch with a qualified lawyer today, and you can do just that.