New Autism Study Focuses On Preemies

Researchers study preterm infants to improve earlier autism detection methods.

An international group of scientists is launching a major research effort to improve the early detection of autism in babies born prematurely. Backed by €6 million in funding from the European Union, the five-year project will bring together researchers from Europe and Australia to study why children born before 37 weeks of pregnancy face a higher risk of developing autism and how signs of the condition can be identified much earlier in life.

Autism affects millions of people around the world and is one of the leading causes of long-term health challenges among children and young adults. Despite growing awareness, many children are not diagnosed until several years after symptoms first appear. Boys are often diagnosed around age five, while girls frequently receive a diagnosis even later. Researchers believe these delays can prevent children from receiving support and services during important stages of development.

The new project, known as MICRO-NEST, will focus on premature birth, a group that has received less attention in autism study research despite facing a greater risk of developmental differences. Studies have shown that children born early are about three times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than those born at full term. Scientists hope that learning more about what happens before birth, during delivery, and in the first months of life could help explain why this increased risk exists.

Researchers involved in the project believe that several biological systems may work together to influence brain development. These include the immune system, gut bacteria, genetics, and environmental factors experienced during pregnancy and infancy. By studying how these systems interact, scientists hope to identify early warning signs that appear long before autism is typically diagnosed.

The project will examine large amounts of medical and biological data from existing studies across Europe. Researchers will investigate genetic information, immune system activity, gut bacteria, and brain imaging results. The goal is to create a more complete picture of how autism develops in some children and why premature birth appears to increase the likelihood of a diagnosis.

One area receiving significant attention is the gut microbiome, the collection of bacteria and other microorganisms that live in the digestive system. Many people with autism experience stomach and digestive problems, leading scientists to investigate whether changes in gut bacteria may play a role in development. Although researchers do not yet fully understand the connection, growing evidence suggests that the gut and brain communicate in ways that may affect health and behavior.

Scientists also plan to study factors such as age, sex, ethnicity, family circumstances, lifestyle, and social influences. By examining a broad range of experiences and biological differences, the team hopes to develop a better understanding of how autism affects different groups of people.

One of the most ambitious parts of the project involves creating a digital model designed to help doctors assess autism risk much earlier than is currently possible. The system will combine information from multiple sources and generate personalized predictions based on each child’s unique characteristics. Researchers believe this technology could help medical professionals identify children who may benefit from additional monitoring, therapy, or support.

The digital tool is expected to be made available to a range of healthcare providers, including newborn specialists, pediatricians, child psychiatrists, and other professionals involved in child development. Supporters of the project hope it will eventually help families receive answers sooner and make informed decisions about care.

Another important part of the autism study research involves working directly with people who have lived experience with autism and premature birth. Parents, caregivers, and autistic individuals will provide feedback throughout the project to help ensure that research priorities remain connected to real-world needs. Their input is expected to guide decisions about study design, future recommendations, and practical applications.

The project is scheduled to begin in September 2026 and will involve universities, hospitals, research institutes, and advocacy organizations from multiple countries. By combining expertise from different fields, researchers hope to move closer to earlier diagnosis and better support for children who may be at risk for autism following premature birth.

Sources:

Scientists launch project to improve early autism diagnosis in preemies

European funded research to identify new markers for autism spectrum disorder in children born preterm