New Florida Law Expands Mental Health Care

The state’s new law expands mental health resources for seniors and workforce.

A new Florida law will broaden mental health care options, strengthening follow-up for patients, and direcings more attention toward seniors and the workforce that serves them. House Bill 1620 builds on past efforts and draws from recommendations made by the state’s Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Commission. Lawmakers framed the measure as a way to improve how patients transition from hospitals or treatment centers back into daily life, while also expanding mental health resources in schools and communities where services have long been limited.

One of the most distinctive parts of the new Florida law is its focus on older adults. Mental health experts often point out that seniors can be overlooked in policy debates, even though they experience depression and related challenges at significant rates. Dr. Julie Serovich, Dean of the College of Behavioral & Community Sciences at the University of South Florida, explained that many seniors are misread as simply lonely when they may actually be living with untreated depression. She noted that society often assumes older adults are fine because they have managed for decades without formal mental health care, but that is not always the case.

Regular check-ins and closer monitoring of seniors could help catch problems earlier. Dr. Serovich pointed to the risks tied to seniors who receive prescriptions by mail, saying that routine contact could prevent both overuse and misuse of medication. The new law acknowledges these risks and places an emphasis on both prevention and intervention, recognizing that untreated mental health concerns in seniors can worsen physical health, independence, and quality of life.

The legislation also addresses a shortage of workers across the mental health field. Demand for care has risen, but the number of licensed professionals has not kept pace. To address this, the law includes investments in training and workforce development, which supporters say will help expand access to treatment in the years ahead. Building a stronger pipeline of mental health professionals is seen as essential for both immediate care needs and long-term stability of the system.

Another part of the law highlights the need for better care in schools. Lawmakers included measures to increase resources in underserved areas where children often face long waits or lack of providers altogether. School-based services are expected to play a greater role, giving teachers and counselors more tools to identify and respond to signs of depression, anxiety, or substance use among students. The intent is to bring care closer to where children spend much of their time and to connect families with help earlier.

The University of South Florida is expected to provide lawmakers with detailed data by early next year, giving the state a clearer picture of where progress has been made and where gaps remain. This information is expected to guide the next steps in addressing what has become a growing crisis, both for young people and for older adults who may not have sought care in the past.

Supporters of the legislation say that by expanding care options, strengthening discharge planning, and focusing on both seniors and the mental health workforce, the state is better positioning itself to address long-standing challenges. The law reflects a recognition that mental health care cannot be addressed through short-term fixes alone and must instead consider prevention, treatment, and recovery across all stages of life.

Florida’s new approach blends policy, research, and community investment. While it will take time for the effects to be fully seen, the combination of stronger discharge planning, increased school resources, targeted support for seniors, and investment in the workforce offers a broader foundation than what has been in place before. The success of the law will likely depend on how well these pieces are carried out and how quickly additional professionals can be trained to meet the state’s growing needs.

Sources:

New law targets mental health with focus on seniors and workforce

New Florida law expands access to contracted nurses for home visits