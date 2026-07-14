New Jersey Men Sentenced in Drug Ring Case

Two more New Jersey drug smugglers sentenced in major fentanyl trafficking case.

Two New Jersey men have been sentenced for their involvement in a large drug trafficking operation that brought fentanyl-like substances and other illegal drugs into the United States from China and distributed them across northern New Jersey. Federal officials said the case was part of a years-long investigation that uncovered a network responsible for importing massive amounts of dangerous drugs and moving large sums of money overseas to pay suppliers.

Sean Tighe, 50, of North Haledon, received a prison sentence of 151 months after admitting his role in the smuggling operation. Court records showed that he took part in the distribution of large quantities of synthetic opioids, including furanyl fentanyl and 4-fluoroisobutyryl fentanyl. Authorities said he was also involved in distributing ketamine and synthetic stimulants commonly known as bath salts. In addition to drug trafficking, Tighe admitted participating in a scheme to move money connected to drug purchases. Investigators found that funds were sent from the U.S. to suppliers in China through wire transfers as payment for controlled substances.

A day after Tighe was sentenced, Juan Rodriguez, 51, of Irvington, New Jersey, was ordered to serve 60 months in federal prison. Prosecutors said Rodriguez obtained opioid pills from members of the organization and distributed them throughout communities in northern New Jersey. He previously pleaded guilty to possessing fentanyl-related substances with the intent to distribute them.

Federal authorities said the organization operated for several years and relied on suppliers located in China. Members of the group allegedly placed orders for large amounts of controlled substances and related chemicals, which were then shipped into the United States through commercial delivery services and air freight shipments. Once the drugs arrived, they were transported to locations in Newark where co-conspirators converted powders into counterfeit prescription pills. The finished products were then sold directly to buyers and distributed to other drug dealers. Investigators determined that the operation imported more than a metric ton of fentanyl-related substances and other drugs into the country. Officials also reported that hundreds of thousands of dollars were transferred overseas through traditional banking methods and Bitcoin transactions to pay foreign suppliers.

Several other members of the organization have already been sentenced. Thomas Padovano of Newark received a prison sentence of 234 months after pleading guilty. William Panzera of North Haledon was convicted at trial and sentenced to 144 months in prison. Michael Action of Bloomfield pleaded guilty and received a sentence of 96 months. Together, the prison terms handed down so far total more than 57 years behind bars. The case is not yet fully closed. Four additional defendants have pleaded guilty and remain waiting for sentencing. One of those individuals, Bartholomew Padovano, is scheduled for a sentencing hearing later this month, while sentencing dates for the remaining defendants have not yet been announced.

Federal officials credited the results to cooperation among multiple law enforcement agencies. Investigators from Homeland Security Investigations worked alongside the FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, IRS Criminal Investigation, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, local police departments, and county prosecutors. Prosecutors said the results of the investigation demonstrate how agencies continue working together to identify, prosecute, and dismantle organizations involved in trafficking illegal drugs.

Sources:

Two New Jersey Men Sentenced for Fentanyl Analogue Distribution in Homeland Security Task Force Investigation

Two NJ Men Sentenced in Massive China-to-New Jersey Fentanyl Trafficking Operation