New Mexican Faith and Farming Groups Spotlight Opportunities for Fairness in the Food System

The panelists included Alan Brauer of Indigenous Farm Hub, Pam Roy of Farm to Table New Mexico, and Desiree Woodland of the Suicide Prevention Group. They shared the joys and challenges of independent and small farming and ranching in New Mexico and the need to “level the playing field” for farmers and ranchers.

That includes reforms to the federal checkoff program that farmers and ranchers of 22 commodities must pay in to. New Mexico rancher and R-CALF USA board member Cash Carruth of Bloomfield, NM, said the checkoff program is “killing independent ranchers” and the Opportunities for Fairness in Farming Act is needed to achieve fairness in the ranching system.

Panelist Sarah Carden of Farm Action Fund spoke about how to bring more awareness to these challenges, and provided meaningful ways to advocate for those tending our food systems. “Passing the Opportunities for Fairness in Farming Act in the next Farm Bill is the best action Congress can take to level the playing field for farmers and ranchers,” said Carden. “The OFF Act’s common sense safeguards would restore checkoff programs to their original research and marketing purpose, instead of padding the pockets of big ag lobbying organizations. Farm Action Fund is proud to have joined with leaders in New Mexico to convene yesterday’s important gathering with farmers, ranchers, and advocates.”

Event organizer Rev. Clara Sims, Assoc. Minister at the First Congregational UCC and Assistant Executive Director of NM IPL, said, “This event uplifted just how difficult, and meaningful it is, to be a small farmer or rancher and why reforms like the Opportunities for Fairness in Farming Act are badly needed to achieve greater fairness and support for NM farmers and ranchers. Food is at the heart of justice. We need to better support these people who are integral to all our lives and well-being.