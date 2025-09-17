New Mexico Reports 9 Percent Rise in Suicide Deaths

Suicides in New Mexico increased in 2024, reaching pre-pandemic levels.

The number of suicide deaths in New Mexico climbed in 2024, with state officials reporting a 9 percent increase compared to the previous year. According to data from the New Mexico Department of Health, 512 residents took their own lives last year, which is 42 more than in 2023. The report shows that after a short decline in 2022 and 2023, the state has returned to levels seen before the pandemic.

Clarie Miller, who coordinates suicide prevention for the department, said that while the state had seen signs of progress after the launch of the 988 crisis line, the gains were short-lived. She explained that the recent jump “really took us back to our pretty consistent average.” Even when numbers drop, she noted, every loss has a devastating impact on families and communities.

New Mexico has consistently ranked among the top five states for suicide rates in the country over the past decade, according to federal data. In 2023, the state had the fifth-highest suicide rate per capita. Last year’s breakdown showed white residents with the highest rate at nearly 30 deaths per 100,000 people, followed by Native Americans with more than 26 per 100,000. State officials also pointed out that the rate among Hispanic residents has grown by more than a quarter in the last decade.

Firearms continue to play a major role in suicides in the state, with 60 percent of cases in 2024 involving a gun. Miller said the department sees a pattern where reducing risks in one area can be offset by increases in another. “If there were a single fix, we would have done it already,” she said.

Economic stress is also believed to be a factor in suicide deaths. Miller pointed to research linking financial strain with higher suicide rates and noted that many vulnerable groups are now facing even greater challenges. She described the broader social climate as “extremely concerning” and said that her office is working to direct resources toward groups most at risk.

The Albuquerque Community Safety department has also seen rising demand. Its staff received an average of 203 calls per month in 2024 from people experiencing suicidal thoughts, compared with 107 a month in 2023. This year, the numbers have already climbed higher, with about 210 calls a month. A crisis responder is sent directly to those who report feeling suicidal, helping them through the moment and connecting them with treatment or hospital care when needed.

Walter Adams, deputy director of field operations for the agency, said callers often describe deep feelings of hopelessness tied to job loss, broken relationships, or other personal struggles. “It doesn’t have a face, and it doesn’t discriminate,” he said, noting that people from many walks of life seek help.

In southern New Mexico, similar crisis response teams are in place, and officials are working to expand access in rural areas with money from the state’s Behavioral Health Trust. Miller said the cost of building and staffing these programs is steep, but the need is clear. She added that stigma remains a barrier everywhere, whether in small towns or cities, making it difficult for many people to ask for help.

Adams and Miller both stressed that support networks, timely intervention, and community awareness remain key in addressing suicide. While the statistics paint a grim picture, the ongoing expansion of response teams and crisis lines reflects a growing recognition of the problem. For now, the rise in deaths serves as a reminder that the state’s fight against suicide is far from over.

Sources:

Suicides in New Mexico rose 9% in 2024, state health department says

Report: New Mexico suicide deaths increased by 9% from 2023 to 2024