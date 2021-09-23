New Orleans: How Does the Insurance Payment Process Work After a Hurricane?

Insurance companies are required to meet certain deadlines when it comes to processing property damage claims. However, companies are usually given a longer timeframe to process them in the event of a natural disaster.

When a hurricane damages or destroys a person’s home, they often rely on their insurance carrier to act quickly so they can get their home repaired or replaced. If their home is uninhabitable, they might also depend on their insurance company to provide them with financial relief so they can afford their temporary living expenses.

Reporting property damage after a hurricane strikes New Orleans

Generally, after an individual contacts their insurer to report their property damage, they will want to notify them of their current living situation to see if they qualify for compensation that will help them afford their temporary living expenses. The company will then send an adjuster out to the property so they can assess the damage. The information they collect at the time of their visit will be used to value the claim.

How long will it take for the insurance company to issue a check?

According to the Insurance Information Institute (III), the insurance company could offer a homeowner an advance shortly after assessing their property damage or they may be even offer them an on-the-spot settlement. The III says that if a homeowner decides to accept an on-the-spot settlement, they can reopen their claim later on if they find additional damage that was not factored into the settlement.

While it can definitely benefit a homeowner to receive an on-the-spot settlement as most people are desperate for funds following a natural disaster, they should consider having a New Orleans, LA insurance claims lawyer value their damage so they know whether they need to reopen their claim.

The New Orleans insurance lawyers at McClenny, Moseley & Associates, PLLC have extensive experience with handling property damage claims and would be happy to assist a homeowner who needs help filing an initial claim or getting theirs reopened.

What if the insurance company is taking too long to process a property damage claim after a hurricane?

If a homeowner finds that their insurer is taking too long to process their claim and they are growing impatient, they are invited to contact McClenny, Moseley & Associates, PLLC to learn more about the ways a New Orleans, LA can help. Because the lawyers at this firm are well informed on how the insurance claims process works following a hurricane, they may be able to get the insurer to process the claim quicker.

