New Research Suggests COVID-19 Vaccinated Individuals May ‘Shed’ Spike Protein to Unvaccinated Women

Striking trend of menstrual irregularities is comparable in both populations when in close proximity.

Washington, D.C. — The latest peer-reviewed research revealed concerning associations between COVID-19 shots and menstrual abnormalities was published on December 7, 2024, in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research.

“Menstrual abnormalities strongly associated with proximity to COVID-19 vaccinated individuals: A survey study in unvaccinated women,”

found the timing of menstrual abnormalities in women who were unvaccinated for COVID-19 and had no known spike protein exposure matched their proximity to vaccinated individuals. The menstrual irregularities experienced by unvaccinated and unexposed women were consistent with those experienced by the vaccinated population, suggesting possible transmission of spike protein and/or other ingredients of COVID-19 vaccines from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated.

Since 2021, several studies have shown a relationship between COVID-19 vaccines and menstrual irregularities, which are common in females vaccinated for COVID-19. This paper is one of the first published scientific studies to find the same irregularities experienced in unvaccinated women with no known spike protein exposure. It indicates a shedding phenomenon from vaccinated individuals that may cause adverse effects in unvaccinated individuals.

A team of researchers, including Children’s Health Defense (CHD) Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Brian Hooker and CHD Scientific Researcher Heather Ray, using data obtained from a MyCycleStorySM survey in which 6,049 women self-reported menstrual irregularities, found a group of 3,390 women who were never vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, never experienced COVID-19 symptoms and never tested positive for the virus.

“These findings are alarming,” said Dr. Hooker. “Children’s Health Defense joins the research team in calling for a cessation of mRNA vaccines until they are adequately tested for transmission and safety.”

