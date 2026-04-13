New Sedative Found in Fentanyl Supply

Health and government officials are raising concern about a new and dangerous sedative showing up in the illegal drug supply. Recent warnings from these agencies point to growing reports of medetomidine being mixed with fentanyl, creating a combination that may increase the risk of overdose and serious health problems. Medetomidine is a drug used by veterinarians as a sedative for animals. It is not approved for human use, yet it is now being found in street drugs across parts of the United States.

This substance, sometimes called “rhino tranq,” “mede,” or “dex,” works by slowing down the nervous system. It can cause deep sleep, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, and breathing problems. When combined with fentanyl, which is already a powerful opioid, the effects can become more dangerous and harder to predict. Medical experts warn that this mix can make overdoses more complex and harder to treat in emergency settings.

Data collected over the past few years shows a sharp rise in cases involving medetomidine. In 2023, fewer than 300 drug samples tested positive for the substance. That number jumped to more than 2,600 in 2024 and then climbed to over 8,000 in 2025. This steep increase has raised alarm among public health workers. Reports show that nearly all samples containing medetomidine also included fentanyl, suggesting the drugs are often being used together or mixed before being sold.

The spread of this substance has been confirmed in at least 18 states and Washington, D.C., with higher numbers seen in the Northeast and Midwest. Officials believe the true number of cases may be even higher. Testing for medetomidine is not common in many hospitals, which means some cases may go unnoticed. The drug also leaves the body quickly, making it harder to detect after use.

One of the biggest concerns is that standard overdose treatments may not fully work against this drug combination. Naloxone, often known by the brand name Narcan, can reverse the effects of opioids like fentanyl. However, it does not address the sedative effects in medetomidine. This means a person may still remain heavily sedated or at risk even after receiving naloxone. Emergency responders may need to provide additional care, including close monitoring of breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure.

People exposed to medetomidine may also face severe withdrawal symptoms. These symptoms can begin just hours after use and may become intense within one to two days. Early signs can include anxiety, nausea, fast heart rate, and rising blood pressure. In more serious cases, individuals may experience confusion, severe high blood pressure, and possible heart or brain complications. Some patients may require care in an intensive care unit to safely manage these effects.

A past case in Chicago highlights the risks tied to this drug. In 2024, a group of overdoses linked to medetomidine affected more than 175 people. At least 16 were hospitalized, and one person died. Events like this show how quickly the situation can become serious when new substances enter the drug supply.

Experts say this trend reflects ongoing changes in illegal drug markets. Substances are being mixed in new ways, making them more dangerous and less predictable. Health workers are being urged to stay alert and consider the possibility of drugs like medetomidine when treating overdoses. Better testing, stronger communication between agencies, and updated treatment approaches may help address the risks.

There is also a growing call for long-term solutions for sedative drugs. Specialists in addiction care note that short-term treatment alone may not be enough. Ongoing medical care, mental health support, and recovery programs are seen as important parts of addressing substance use. As new drug combinations continue to appear, the need for flexible and informed care becomes more pressing.

Officials continue to monitor the situation and share updates as more information becomes available. Public awareness and early response may play a key role in reducing harm as this issue develops.

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Fatal drug combination sparks alert as ‘rhino tranq’ spreads across US

‘Rhino tranq’ on rise in US, showing up in illicit drug supplies across country