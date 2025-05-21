New Tool Helps Predict Serious Birth Injuries

Researchers create a new tool to predict severe birth injuries in childbirth.

Giving birth can come with risks, and one of the more serious ones is injury to the muscles that help control bowel movements. These injuries, which can happen during vaginal delivery, may not be talked about often, but they can have long-term effects. A recent study in Sweden looked into this issue and came up with a new tool to help doctors and parents know more about the risk before labor even starts.

The study used data from nearly every birthing hospital in Sweden over a nine-year span. Researchers looked at over half a million births where the baby was head-down and only one baby was being delivered. Their goal was to see if they could find patterns and build a new tool that could tell who might be more likely to suffer one of these muscle injuries.

The biggest risk they found was the baby’s size. Heavier babies increased the chance of tearing those important muscles during delivery. Other risk factors included needing tools like vacuum cups to help the baby out and whether the person giving birth had the injury in a past delivery. For those giving birth for the first time, the risk was linked mostly to the baby’s weight. If someone had given birth before and had this kind of injury, they were more likely to get it again the next time.

The research team came up with three different ways to predict risk: one for first-time vaginal births, one for people delivering vaginally after a past C-section, and one for people who had already given birth vaginally once before. They found the tool worked best for second-time vaginal births, but it was still pretty accurate for the other two situations as well.

Even though this is a new tool in maternity care, the models they built are similar in accuracy to tools doctors already use to predict things like heart disease or breast cancer. That gives doctors and patients a chance to make better decisions ahead of time. If the risk is low, parents might feel more at ease. If the risk is high, it gives the care team a chance to plan for ways to prevent injury, like considering a different delivery method or taking steps during labor to lower the strain on the body.

What makes this useful is that it gives real numbers and helps people understand the chances, not just guesses or one-size-fits-all advice. Until now, there wasn’t really anything like this used during childbirth, even though other areas of health care have been using similar prediction tools for years.

The person leading the study, a researcher and obstetrician in Sweden, said the goal is to give both doctors and expectant parents something to work with ahead of time. If they know what the risks are, they can decide together what might be the safest and most comfortable option for birth.

While the model is still new and not yet in everyday use everywhere, it has the potential to make a real difference in how childbirth is planned and managed. With fewer surprises and more ways to prepare, it could help reduce pain and stress during what should be one of life’s most joyful moments.

Right now, this model is mostly being looked at in Sweden, but if it proves helpful over time, other countries may adopt similar tools. In the end, this could mean fewer injuries, better recoveries, and more peace of mind for families welcoming new life into the world.

Sources:

Researchers develop new method for predicting the risk of birth injuries

Predicting obstetric anal sphincter injury in the first and second vaginal delivery and after a cesarean delivery: development and validation of an intrapartal model