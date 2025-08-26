New Trend Emerging: Farmers Use Music to Calm Cows

British farmers play music for cows to reduce stress and boost milk output.

In the fields of Britain, dairy farmers are turning to an unusual method to keep their cows calm. They are playing music, not just for fun, but to improve how the cows feel and, in turn, how much milk they give. Some farmers believe this simple idea not only produces more dairy but might even make the milk taste better. What started as a small idea has now gone viral, thanks to social media. TikTok videos of cows swaying or standing still to soft tunes have pulled in millions of views from around the world. People seem fascinated by the thought of cows enjoying a little jazz or even some pop hits during milking time.

One farmer leading the trend is Charles Goadby from Warwickshire. He shared how this all began for him. More than 10 years ago, he switched to a robotic milking system. The new machines made sharp noises that startled the cows. To soften those sounds, he decided to add background music. At the time, the talk among farmers was that cows liked classical tunes. So, he set up a radio playing calm pieces throughout the day. Goadby explained, “It gave the cows something steady to listen to. It seemed to help them settle down.”

Since then, Goadby has tested many types of music. While classical worked at first, he later tried pop, country, and even rock. Today, jazz is the big favorite among farmers on social media. The videos show cows looking calm, chewing slowly, and sometimes appearing almost dreamy when the music starts.

Researchers have looked into this idea before. Some studies suggest slow, soothing sounds can help cows relax and produce more milk. The logic is simple: a calm cow is a productive cow. Stress, on the other hand, can make them uneasy and reduce milk output.

“I am not sure why there is not more research on the cow-music-milk production relationship,” said Dr. Leanne Alworth, the assistant director of University Research Animal Resources at the University of Georgia’s School of Veterinary Medicine. “Perhaps because most researchers interested in animal welfare are not looking at production parameters specifically?”

She agreed that slower and more soothing rhythms are likely to work best, citing a 2001 study by two researchers at the University of Leicester that showed that bovine listening to songs like “Everybody Hurts” by REM and Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” produced three percent more milk than a control group. In contract, those that listened to more abrasive options like rap and techno songs showed no increase in milk production.

Not every farmer is sold on the idea, but those who do play music often swear by it. They say the cows seem more at ease and the routine feels smoother for everyone. It may sound odd, but farmers have always found ways to keep animals comfortable, whether through better food, softer bedding, or, now, the right tunes. What started as a practical fix has now become a mix of science and entertainment. With the technique’s now viral status, more research is likely to follow.

