New York Medical Malpractice Trial Attorney Joins Wilson Elser as Partner

“On behalf of Wilson Elser, I am pleased to welcome Sean back to the firm,” said Lori Semlies, cochair of the firm’s Medical Malpractice & Health Care Practice.

National law firm Wilson Elser announced that Sean Maraynes has joined the firm as a partner in the Medical Malpractice & Health Care Practice.

Maraynes rejoins the firm after six years at a New York defense litigation firm. He previously served as of counsel at Wilson Elser before departing in 2019. Effective June 15, he will be based in the White Plains office and serve clients across the New York Metro region.

“On behalf of Wilson Elser, I am pleased to welcome Sean back to the firm,” said Lori Semlies, cochair of the firm’s Medical Malpractice & Health Care Practice. “Sean is a skilled trial attorney with a proven track record of success, and his extensive experience in defending high-exposure casualty matters will be a significant asset to our medical malpractice and health care clients.”

Maraynes cited the firm’s “esteemed reputation for defending businesses, hospitals, and health care providers” as a key factor in his decision to return. “I am excited to be back and represent clients with the full backing of a national law firm,” he said.

Maraynes defends physicians, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in medical malpractice and catastrophic personal injury matters. As lead counsel, he has tried more than 40 cases to resolution, including wrongful death, medical malpractice, nursing home negligence, New York Labor Law, premises liability, and construction litigation matters. He has tried cases in all five boroughs of New York City and the surrounding counties. Maraynes is a member of the invitation-only American Board of Trial Advocates.

Before first joining Wilson Elser, Maraynes served for five years as an Assistant District Attorney at the Bronx County District Attorney’s Office, where he prosecuted a wide range of violent crimes, including homicides.

Maraynes earned a J.D. degree from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and a B.A. degree in Sociology and Criminology/Criminal Justice from the University of Maryland, College Park.

About the Medical Malpractice & Health Care Practice

https://www.wilsonelser.com/medical-malpractice-health-care

About Wilson Elser

Wilson Elser is the preeminent defense litigation firm in the United States. At any given time, our more than 1,400 attorneys are engaged in some 100,000 defense and coverage matters, with many defending clients in various local, state, and federal courts. Indeed, over more than four decades, our litigation, coverage, and trial lawyers have gained a reputation for taking on and prevailing in the most challenging and technical cases, frequently “parachuting in” to assume unresolved matters from other law firms. Our success also derives from winning on our clients’ terms and rigorously adhering to their guidelines. We are ranked 94 in the Am Law 100 and 30 in the National Law Journal‘s NLJ 500. For more information, go to www.wilsonelser.com.