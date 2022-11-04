NFL Player Facing Legal Consequences for Driving Under the Influence

Driving in and of itself requires full attention and a clear frame of mind.

Stemming from an accident in February, a safety from the Saints is facing legal consequences for driving under the influence. According to the Broward County court records, the player also faces a civil lawsuit up to $30,000 in damages connected to the car accident.

The NFL player was arrested on the Florida Turnpike after Florida Highway Patrol was called to a two-accident scene. The police report states that the NFL player’s SUV hit a victim and continued driving, with his car showing up the road a few moments later. When he was pulled over, his breath smelled like alcohol and he denied a sobriety and breath test.

He faces a First Degree Misdemeanor punishable by up to 12 months imprisonment, one year of probation, and a $1,000 fine. He is also charged with DUI Property damage/injury and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage.

The NFL has not penalized the player because the arrest was not reported to the league. He may face potential discipline like a suspension. In the civil lawsuit, the victim accused the player of negligent driving and is claiming serious neck and back injuries from the collision.

The player is currently a player with a $10.6 million salary and has virtual hearings scheduled.

Why DUI’s are so Dangerous

Driving in and of itself requires full attention and a clear frame of mind. When inebriated, senses are diminished and handicapped to a point that driving becomes impossible. DUI’s can result in property damage, personal injury to oneself and others, suspension of license, lawsuits, imprisonment, and even worse, death.

