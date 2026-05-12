NGOs Sue to Stop Trump From Painting Reflecting Pool’s Basin “American Flag Blue”

“Defendants’ failure to follow the law before inserting a permanent blemish on the National Mall is causing serious and irreparable harm to the Plaintiffs and the public generally,” the lawsuit alleges. “Without immediate judicial intervention, defendants will deface an iconic American landmark, in open violation of Congressionally mandated procedures.”

A non-profit organization committed to “promoting informed stewardship” of historic spaces has asked a federal court to stop the Trump administration from repainting the Lincoln Memorial’s basin.

According to CNN, the lawsuit was filed on Monday in a Washington, D.C.-based federal court.

The plaintiff in the complaint, identified in court documents as The Cultural Landscape Foundation, claims that the Trump administration’s decision to repaint the memorial’s historically gray-colored basin to a shade of a blue violates Department of Interior policies and guidance.

In general, federal agencies cannot enact substantive policy changes without first undergoing an intensive review process. This process usually requires that the agency publish a notification in the Federal Register. The government must also give the public an opportunity to submit feedback on proposals, which is taken into consideration before a final decision is announced.

“Defendants’ failure to follow the law before inserting a permanent blemish on the National Mall is causing serious and irreparable harm to the Plaintiffs and the public generally,” the lawsuit alleges. “Without immediate judicial intervention, defendants will deface an iconic American landmark, in open violation of Congressionally mandated procedures.”

The Cultural Landscape Foundation’s president and CEO, Charles A. Birnbaum, said that the Reflecting Pool’s current design “is fundamental to the solemn and hallowed visual and spatial connection between the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial.”

“A blue-tinted basin is more appropriate to a resort or theme park,” he said.

Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, has since asked both sides to inform him by Tuesday evening whether the court should schedule a hearing for an emergency court order halting all work on the Reflecting Pool.

President Trump, for his part, has doubled down on the plan, describing the proposed hue “American flag blue.”

“It’s much more beautiful than it was new because it never had the color people wanted, but now it’s going to have the great color,” Trump said. “So it’s going to be good.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Interior issued a statement reiterating Trump’s stance, arguing that a blue shade will “enhance the visitor experience by making the pool reflect the grand Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument.”

The agency noted that other changes are being made to improve the overall visitor experience.

“The Department is proud of the work being carried out by our Park Service to ensure this magical spot can be enjoyed for not only our 250th, but for many generations to come,” a Department of Interior spokesperson said.

Sources

Lawsuit filed to stop Trump’s blue repainting of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

Lawsuit seeks to halt Trump’s makeover of Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool