NM Man Charged After Attacks on Jewish Facilities

Albuquerque man faces federal charge after alleged attacks on synagogue and Jewish community center.

A 25-year-old Albuquerque man is facing a federal hate crime charge after authorities say he carried out attacks at two Jewish facilities within minutes of each other. Federal officials announced that Rex Crofton was taken into custody following the incidents, which left community members shaken and forced one center to temporarily shut down. According to court records, the events took place on June 2. Investigators say Crofton first drove to Congregation Albert, a synagogue in Albuquerque, during the late afternoon. Surveillance footage allegedly shows him stepping out of a silver sedan and smashing the glass front doors with a tool. Before leaving, he reportedly made a rude hand gesture toward the building and shouted illegible words.

Just minutes later, authorities say Crofton arrived at the city’s Jewish facilities, specifically the community center. Video footage reportedly captured him running toward the entrance and striking the front doors several times with what appeared to be a metal crowbar or wrecking bar. Security guards at the center rushed outside and chased him as he attempted to run away.

During the confrontation, Crofton allegedly threw the tool through the passenger-side window of his car. One of the security guards was able to spray him with pepper spray through the open window before he drove away. The disturbance caused the Jewish Community Center to close for the rest of the day, creating confusion during camp pickup and frightening families and staff members who were there at the time.

Investigators say the case moved quickly after the attacks. Court filings state that Crofton sent text messages to a family friend shortly afterward, claiming responsibility for damaging the two Jewish facilities. In one message, he allegedly bragged about hitting both locations within a five-minute period. He also reportedly made violent comments about police officers who might try to stop him.

Law enforcement officers tracked Crofton to a residence in Albuquerque the following day. Officials say he surrendered without incident and was arrested by the Albuquerque Police Department on June 3. Federal authorities later searched his home and vehicles after obtaining a warrant.

During the search, investigators reportedly recovered the metal tool believed to have been used in the attacks, along with clothing matching what was seen in surveillance footage. Authorities also found a revolver, magazines capable of holding large amounts of ammunition, and several other weapons, including a machete and brass knuckles. Court documents further state that officers discovered a torn Ukrainian flag bearing a hand-drawn swastika.

Crofton has been charged with damage to religious property, which is a federal offense. If convicted on the charge currently filed against him, he could face as many as three years in prison. Prosecutors have not announced whether additional charges may follow as the investigation continues. Officials said, however, that the criminal complaint filed in federal court contains allegations that must still be proven. Under the American legal system, Crofton is presumed innocent unless prosecutors establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

For residents of Albuquerque’s Jewish community, the events of June 2 brought much fear and uncertainty. Prosecutors now hope the court process will determine exactly what happened and whether the allegations can be proven before a jury.

Sources:

Jewish Center Vandalism Terrorist Federally Charged, Suspect Wanted to ‘Suicide by Cop’

Albuquerque man federally charged with hate crime for attacking synagogue, Jewish Community Center