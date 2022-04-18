Non-Economic Damages You Can Claim After a Minnesota Accident

Courts are starting to take PTSD more seriously when it comes to personal injury lawsuits. This issue is now more likely to be viewed as a separate damage.

Non-economic damages can be incredibly important when filing an accident lawsuit in Minnesota. If you’ve been seriously injured in a car crash, it makes sense to learn as much as possible about these non-economic damages before you file a lawsuit. In many cases, it’s possible to file a lawsuit without fully understanding what you have lost. Make no mistake, claiming damages involves much more than simply adding up your financial losses and sending an insurance company the bill. You also need to consider how your injuries might affect you in an emotional and mental way.

The most qualified individual to assist you with this is an accident attorney. These legal professionals can make sure you get exactly what you deserve in your settlement. Book a consultation with one of these professionals, and you can carefully consider how this injury may affect your life in the future. With the right approach, you can claim as many damages as possible, ensuring that you’re covering all of your bases.

Notable Non-Economic Damages

Loss of Purpose of Life: Many injuries can be so severe that they prevent you from living your life as you once did. For example, your injury may leave you unable to work for the rest of your life. You may have been extremely passionate about your work, and you may feel as though your life has lost its purpose after your injury. This is a legitimate type of non-economic damage.

Pain and Suffering: This is perhaps the most common non-economic damage, and it's the one that most people are aware of. "Pain and suffering" is an extremely broad term, and it may encompass a wide range of potential issues. For example, the pain associated with the injury itself, or the suffering involved with going through a long surgery. In broader terms, this damage simply refers to all emotional and mental distress that is associated with the injury.

Disfigurement: Disfigurement is another notable type of non-economic damage. This involved a permanent scar or blemish that impacts your reputation, your confidence, your romantic prospects, and your employment options.

PTSD: Courts are starting to take PTSD more seriously when it comes to personal injury lawsuits. This issue is now more likely to be viewed as a separate damage.

Loss of Enjoyment of Life: If your injury prevents you from doing the things you loved, you can claim this damage. For example, your injury may prevent you from walking your dog, playing catch with your son, or joining amateur sports teams.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Minneapolis area for a qualified, experienced accident attorney, there are many options to choose from. Remember, it’s always a good idea to choose the best attorney you can find, as this will significantly improve your chances of recovering a fair, adequate settlement. When you take all of these non-economic damages into account, you can receive compensation that reflects the true extent of your suffering. Book your consultation with a qualified attorney today, and take your first steps towards justice.