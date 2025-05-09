Northwestern University Settles Hazing Lawsuit with Football Players

“Northwestern and the student plaintiffs recently engaged in a mediation process that resulted in the settlement of the student plaintiffs’ claims,” Northwestern University said.

Northwestern University has settled dozens of lawsuits filed by former football players who claim they were subjected to violent and sexually-charged hazing rituals.

According to USA Today, a Cook County judge in Illinois formally dismissed the lawsuits on Tuesday. In his decision, the judge also approved the creation of a settlement fund, which will be used to distribute damages among the plaintiffs. The other details of the arrangement, including the total amount of money paid, have not yet been made public and remain subject to a confidentiality agreement.

“Northwestern and the student plaintiffs recently engaged in a mediation process that resulted in the settlement of the student plaintiffs’ claims,” Northwestern University said in a statement published Monday. “The settlement documentation is currently being finalized.”

Attorneys Patrick Salvi and Parker Stinar, who are representing the plaintiff students, said they hope that the settlement will allow their clients and Northwestern to begin moving forward.

“While the terms of the provisional settlement are confidential, we intend to continue to work through the remaining outstanding issues to finalize a settlement that will hopefully allow both sides to move forward in a positive war,” they said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

CBS News notes that an external investigation into the students’ hazing allegations determined that many Wildcats coaches were aware of the violent rituals but failed to ever take any meaningful action. The same report also indicated that sexual coercion and racism were serious and systemic issues within the team.

The Wildcats’ former coach, Pat Fitzgerald, was fired last summer after the players’ allegations were made public. He has since filed a $130 million wrongful termination lawsuit against Northwestern University, claiming that he had no knowledge of any abuse and should not have been removed from his position.

Northwestern University emphasized that, while it has resolved the players’ lawsuits, it will continue to defend itself against Fitzgerald’s claims.

“The settlement would fully resolve the student plaintiffs’ claims against Northwestern and Fitzgerald,” Northwestern spokesperson Jon Yates said. “It will not, however, resolve Fitzgerald’s claims against Northwestern.”

In a statement, attorneys for Fitgerald said that Northwestern’s decision will not dissuade their client from continuing to litigate his claims.

“He continues to assert that Northwestern illegally terminated his employment, violated an oral contract and defamed him, causing significant damage to his sterling reputation,” attorneys Dan K. Webb and Matthew R. Carter said in a joint statement.

“Despite extensive written and testimonial discovery, there remains no evidence to show or suggest that Coach Fitzgerald was aware of any hazing at Northwestern,” Fitzgerald’s attorneys said. “While the settlement resolves the claims brought by the players, Coach Fitzgerald’s claims against Northwestern remain.”

Sources

Agreement in works to settle Northwestern hazing lawsuits that led to football coach’s firing

Football hazing scandal, one year later: Northwestern, Pat Fitzgerald dealing with fallout

Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald fired over hazing details reported by players

Northwestern players settle hazing lawsuit with school, clear Pat Fitzgerald of any wrongdoing

Northwestern settles 34 remaining player lawsuits over football hazing allegations

Northwestern University says settlement being finalized in hazing lawsuit