Nuclear Engineer Sentenced in Kickback Scheme

Engineer imprisoned after long-running fraud tied to nuclear weapons contracts.

A former nuclear weapons engineer has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison after being found guilty of running a long-running kickback scheme tied to sensitive government work. Federal officials said the case involved serious misconduct that stretched over more than a decade and affected contracts connected to the nation’s nuclear weapons program.

The defendant, a 70-year-old man from Overland Park, Kansas, worked for many years at a major engineering firm assigned to the Kansas City National Security Campus. This facility plays a role in the production and maintenance of nuclear weapons components for the federal government. As part of his job, the engineer was responsible for designing and approving specialized measuring tools used to check nuclear weapons parts. These tools were not off-the-shelf items and had to be custom-made to meet strict standards.

According to court records, the engineer used his position to secretly direct work to a specific outside contractor in exchange for cash payments. Over roughly 15 years, he accepted more than $1.2 million in kickbacks while approving subcontracts he claimed were fair and appropriate. Prosecutors said those claims were false and were made while hiding his personal financial interest in the deals.

The scheme involved a contractor based in Missouri who paid the engineer large sums of money in return for inside access and guaranteed work. Evidence showed that the engineer told the contractor how much money he expected to receive for his role and that those amounts were quietly built into contract bids. Once the bids were submitted, the engineer approved them and reassured his employer that the pricing made sense, never disclosing the private payments he would receive after the contracts were awarded.

Federal officials said the engineer also shared confidential information with the contractor, including internal budget details. This information gave the contractor an unfair advantage over other companies that might have competed for the same work. By controlling both the design and approval process, the engineer was able to influence outcomes without raising immediate suspicion.

Prosecutors emphasized that the misconduct was not a single lapse in judgment but a sustained pattern of deception. The illegal activity continued for many years and involved repeated financial transactions designed to avoid detection. Investigators said the payments were disguised and routed in ways meant to hide their true purpose.

In October 2025, a federal jury found the engineer guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, honest services wire fraud, and several related counts. On February 20, 2026, a judge sentenced him to 29 months in prison. The sentence reflected the length of the scheme, the amount of money involved, and the sensitive nature of the work affected by the fraud.

Justice Department officials said cases like this threaten public trust and undermine systems meant to protect taxpayer dollars. They stressed that government contracting relies on honesty, especially when the work involves national security. Allowing personal profit to guide decisions in such settings can weaken safeguards and place important programs at risk.

The Department of Energy’s Office of Inspector General investigated the case, working alongside federal prosecutors. Officials said the investigation showed the importance of oversight and cooperation between agencies. They also stated that allegations involving fraud or kickbacks will continue to receive close attention, particularly when they involve federal programs or high-risk industries.

Federal authorities noted that this case serves as a reminder that long-term schemes can eventually be uncovered, even when they appear to run smoothly for years. The sentencing closes a chapter on conduct that prosecutors said was driven by personal gain at the expense of professional responsibility and public confidence.

