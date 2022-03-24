Numbers Don’t Lie: Detroit Truck Accidents Equal Altered Lives

Another reason you need a dedicated truck accident lawyer is that this type of accident requires a thorough investigation to determine liability.

According to the Michigan State Police, in 2020 there were 11,867 crashes involving large trucks or buses in the state. As a result, 78 people were killed and over 2,000 injured. This means thousands of families whose lives were turned upside down and who were left facing financial difficulties. Truck accidents often result in catastrophic injuries, so the victims are burdened with huge medical bills at the worst of times, as they are unable to work.

If you or a loved one were recently involved in such a crash, you should contact an experienced Detroit truck accident lawyer to understand what your rights are.

Why do I need a truck accident lawyer?

The main reason you should hire a truck accident lawyer is that you need someone who has a good understanding of both state and federal laws regulating the activity of commercial vehicles and knows how to deal with insurance companies. For the average driver, the only business they’ve ever had with the insurance company was to settle a minor collision. That’s fairly easy to do because no serious insurer will give you any trouble when you present a small claim. Severe injuries caused by truck accidents are a completely different thing.

If you have sustained a traumatic brain injury or spinal damage, that’s a major issue requiring prolonged medical stays, surgeries, special equipment for your at-home care, rehabilitation programs, etc. The medical bills alone might exceed $100,000, not to mention your lost wages or the pain and suffering damages you are entitled to claim. That’s a lot of money and insurance companies don’t like to settle large claims.

Another reason you need a dedicated truck accident lawyer is that this type of accident requires a thorough investigation to determine liability. In a regular collision between two passenger cars that’s easy to do as it has to be one of the drivers who is liable for damages. In a truck accident, you can have more than one party liable for damages.

How is liability determined in a Detroit truck accident?

A seasoned Michigan truck accident lawyer has a whole network of experts to help him investigate the true cause of the crash. Your lawyer might bring in reputable accident reconstruction experts or an engineer to examine what’s left of your car and of the truck. This is an essential part of the investigation because, if there’s evidence the accident was caused by a mechanical failure, you may have a case against the trucking company. They are required by law to provide regular maintenance to their vehicles. Also, your lawyer will request documents concerning the trucker’s work schedule for the week prior to the accident to rule out driver fatigue. If it turns out the trucker was on a tight schedule to deliver the cargo and his employer was putting pressure on him to ignore federal Hours of Service regulations, your lawyer can help you file a claim against the company. This is something you want to do because interstate trucking companies are required to carry at least $750,000 in insurance coverage so they can afford to cover your damages.