Nurse Staffing Added to National Hospital Safety Goals

Hospitals must prioritize nurse staffing under new national safety goals.

The national conversation around hospital staffing took a significant turn this week when the Joint Commission added nurse staffing to its updated National Performance Goals. The move, which officially takes effect in January, connects the presence and readiness of nurses directly to patient safety—something many in the healthcare field say is long overdue.

The American Nurses Association called the change a historic win for both nurses and patients. For years, nurses have warned that too few staff members on hospital floors can lead to errors, burnout, and poor outcomes. ANA President Jennifer Mensik Kennedy described the decision as a defining moment for the nursing profession, saying it affirms what nurses have known for decades—that proper staffing prevents harm and saves lives.

While these new goals do not create new laws or mandatory staffing ratios, they send a strong message. Hospitals accredited by the Joint Commission must now show that they follow sound staffing policies and maintain an adequate number of qualified nurses to care for patients at all times. That means a registered nurse must either provide or oversee nursing care twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. The update also highlights the leadership role of nurse executives, emphasizing their responsibility to guide staffing decisions and support safe conditions across departments.

The Joint Commission, which reviews and accredits thousands of healthcare organizations nationwide, explained that this update is part of a larger effort to simplify standards while improving patient safety. A spokesperson said that hundreds of outdated requirements were removed, and existing standards—such as those related to training and staffing—were elevated to reflect their importance in quality care.

The American Hospital Association agreed that these staffing requirements have long been a part of hospital operations, noting that medical centers regularly evaluate patient needs and assign interdisciplinary teams to meet them. Still, many experts see the Joint Commission’s decision as a meaningful step that could reshape how hospitals think about workforce planning.

Karen Lasater, a nursing researcher at the University of Pennsylvania, said the decision carries symbolic and practical value. By linking nurse staffing to accreditation and reimbursement, it encourages hospitals to take these issues seriously. However, she warned that the language remains broad, leaving questions about what “adequate staffing” really means. Without clear benchmarks, hospitals could interpret the rule in different ways, which might limit its effect.

Lasater’s own research has found that about half of hospital nurses say they do not have enough colleagues to provide safe care. She also pointed out the risk of unintended consequences if hospitals rush to comply. Some may push existing staff into mandatory overtime or turn to short-term contract nurses to fill gaps—moves that can create instability and stress among permanent staff.

Others share similar concerns. David Schildmeier of the Massachusetts Nurses Association said that while attention to staffing is always welcome, vague requirements can open the door for unsafe practices. He mentioned that “team nursing” models—where one registered nurse oversees several less-experienced aides—were tried decades ago and proved ineffective. Schildmeier argued that the safest path forward is for hospitals to adopt firm staffing ratios that apply across all patient units, leaving little room for interpretation.

Still, many within the field view the Joint Commission’s move as progress. It places nursing care, often seen as the backbone of hospital safety, at the center of performance discussions. Even without exact numbers or ratios, the inclusion of nurse staffing among national goals signals that workforce balance is now considered a matter of patient safety—not just budget planning.

For a profession often stretched thin, the update carries both validation and responsibility. It confirms that the link between staffing and safety is no longer up for debate, while also challenging hospitals to find sustainable ways to meet those expectations. Whether it leads to sweeping changes or gradual improvements, the message is clear: safe staffing saves lives, and the nation’s largest accrediting body is finally treating it that way.

