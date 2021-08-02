NY Open Data Project – #STAYSOBERNY

After reviewing the information on alcohol-related fatalities, we hope you are moved to sign our pledge and make a personal decision to do all you can to prevent drunk driving accidents.

The mission to prevent drunk driving accidents in New York is a personal one for Davis, Saperstein & Salomon, P.C. One of our partners Steven Benvenisti was nearly killed by a drunk driver while on Spring Break in college. He suffered a brain injury and crushed lower legs. This injury shaped the rest of his life and is what inspired him to become a personal injury attorney. Today, he helps to combat drunk driving through his work with MADD and his highly popular program, “The Most Significant Case of My Entire Career,” inspires us every day.

We believe that New York residents will be as motivated as we are if they understand the scope of the impaired driving problem in New York State. To raise greater awareness of this serious public safety issue, we have compiled five years of the most recent open-source data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration FARS database.

After reviewing the information on alcohol-related fatalities, we hope you are moved to sign our pledge below and make a personal decision to do all you can to prevent drunk driving accidents. We encourage you to share this resource as well. We can all do our part!

Fatal Alcohol-Related Collisions Heat Map

Each red dot on the map below represents a preventable death that was caused by a drunk driver in New York.

Compiled data taken from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration FARS database from 2015-2019.

#StaySoberNY – Drunk Driving Accidents Heatmap (2011-2016)