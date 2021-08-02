Oakland City Wealth Manager Sued for Wrongful Death In Hit-and-Run Collision

Timothy Hamano, a wealth manager in Oakland, was recently named in a wrongful death lawsuit by the family of a man who died in a hit-and-run collision.

The family of Gregory Turnage Jr. of Oakland filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit against the city’s wealth manager, Timothy Hamano, 64. Hamano was arraigned last week on charges of manslaughter. Turnage was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Mother’s Day. At the arraignment on Wednesday, a $125,000 bail was set.

Soon after the arraignment, Angie Brey, Turnage’s partner, along with his mother and father, Mina Carillo and Gregory Turnage Sr., announced the lawsuit with their attorneys at their side. It was filed on behalf of Brey and Turnage’s young son, Miles Brey-Turnage, and is seeking damages and a jury trial.

When commenting on the suit, Boone Callaway said, “Gregory was standing on the sidewalk in his own neighborhood when he was run over and killed.” Callaway is one of the attorneys representing the family. He added:

“It shocked the community. It devastated this family. And it left this ten-year-old boy without a father. This lawsuit has one goal; to provide for the son Gregory left behind after he was struck by Mr. Hamano’s vehicle, who allegedly fled and left him to die.”

Later, after announcing the lawsuit, Callaway added:

“The egregiousness of just running up on the sidewalk, and coupling that with a financially prominent defendant, you almost never see that…Sometimes you see one or the other, but not both factors in the same case.”

Additionally, Callaway listed other restrictions he’d like to see against Hamano. He said, “He’s not driving, he’s not drinking, he’s staying at home with a monitor … [t]he big picture is that the court did not perceive he’s a big flight risk.”

While mourning the loss of Mr. Turnage, Carrillo said, “I lost my son on Mother’s Day, and Miles lost his father…This was a senseless death that was preventable had Mr. Hamano acted like a responsible adult.”

Brey chimed in and said:

“We are struggling to navigate this overwhelming grief. Greg’s absence has left a devastating hole in our lives…Our son, Miles, cannot bring himself to speak about his father because it is too painful…My days have become an endless loop of reminders that our son and I are now forced to go on living without Greg. This has meant reliving the panic, trauma, and heartbreak on a daily basis, and the pain is relentless. Our family cannot begin our healing journey until justice has been done.”

What happened, though? How did the fatal collision happen? Well, according to court documents, Hamano was driving his white 2007 Lexus LS 460 around 5:15 p.m. on May 9 when he struck Turnage, who was “walking along a sidewalk near Beaumont Avenue.” The suit alleges “Hamano was negligent when he celebrated Mother’s Day and consumed alcoholic beverages at two or more different locations, including, but not limited to consuming multiple beers at a San Francisco golf course before relocating to a San Francisco restaurant where he consumed multiple drinks, including Bloody Marys and wine before getting behind the Lexus’ wheel.” It further states:

“Defendant Timothy Hamano was so intoxicated that he had difficulties communicating with the eyewitnesses at the scene of the accident.”

On top of that, the court documents note that Hamano “fled the scene on foot leaving his injured wife […] failing to identify himself at the collision scene and not check on the wellbeing of the pedestrian prior to fleeing.”

Turnage suffered critical injuries and was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead.

