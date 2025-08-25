OK Allocates $16.6M to Fighting the Opioid Crisis

The state distributes millions to support local opioid treatment and prevention programs.

The Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board has taken another step to continue fighting opioid addiction by granting $16.6 million to cities, counties, and schools across the state. The funding will support programs focused on treatment, education, prevention, and recovery. It reflects a growing effort to address the impact opioids have had on families and communities throughout Oklahoma.

The board approved $12.9 million for 31 local governments and public trusts, with another $3.7 million set aside for 16 school districts. These funds will go toward fighting the crisis by creating and expanding programs that offer mental health support, addiction treatment, and preventive education for students and families. Communities that have struggled with high overdose rates will now have access to resources aimed at breaking the cycle of addiction.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who chairs the board, said the grants are meant to strengthen both communities and classrooms by giving them tools to fight the opioid epidemic. His office noted that the programs supported by these funds will range from counseling services and recovery programs to efforts designed to limit the availability of narcotics in the state. The grants also provide schools with an opportunity to educate students about the dangers of opioid misuse and give families better access to early intervention.

Many regions in Oklahoma have faced severe challenges due to opioid addiction, and these funds are seen as a way to bring much-needed support to both rural and urban areas. Counties such as Cherokee, Cleveland, and Tulsa are among those receiving funding, along with hospital authorities and development districts. Joint applications from smaller towns and public schools show that collaboration is a key part of this statewide effort. These partnerships allow smaller communities to pool resources and expand their reach in providing treatment and education.

School districts receiving grants include Norman, Broken Arrow, Jenks, and Stillwater, among others. These funds will help districts build programs aimed at preventing addiction before it begins. This could include classroom education, counseling for at-risk students, and parent outreach programs. For many districts, this funding provides opportunities that were not previously available due to limited budgets.

The opioid epidemic has been a persistent issue for Oklahoma, with thousands of lives affected by addiction and overdose in the last decade. While lawsuits against opioid manufacturers have resulted in large settlements, the challenge has always been ensuring that the money reaches the areas that need it most. The board’s decision to allocate funds directly to local governments and schools is intended to put resources in the hands of those who can make an immediate difference.

Grant recipients are expected to begin implementing their programs in the coming months. The board will monitor progress to make sure the funds are used effectively and that programs deliver real results. While the fight against opioid addiction remains complex, this funding represents a significant effort to reduce harm and offer hope for recovery.

This latest round of grants signals a commitment to fighting the crisis on multiple fronts, focusing not just on treatment but also prevention and education. By investing in both community resources and school-based programs, Oklahoma is working toward a future where fewer families experience the pain of addiction. The challenge is far from over, but for many communities across the state, these grants offer a lifeline and a reason to keep moving forward.

