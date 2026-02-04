Omnus Law Expands National Litigation Practice, Adding Seven Attorneys and New Practice Leadership

Firm enters next phase of growth with Craig Hansen appointed Chair of Litigation and Philip Yeager Chair of Appellate Law.

Omnus Law announced the appointments of Craig Hansen as Partner and Chair of Litigation and Philip Yeager as Partner and Chair of Appellate Law, along with five attorneys joining the firm’s litigation practice.

Hansen, who led a successful San Jose-based boutique law firm, chose to bring his team and practice to Omnus Law, strengthening the firm’s national litigation practice and adding depth across complex commercial litigation, real estate disputes, trust and estate litigation, fiduciary matters, and appellate advocacy.

“We built Omnus for attorneys who refuse to choose between practicing on their own terms and delivering at the highest level,” said Jason Gesing, chairman and president at Omnus Law “Craig has built a respected, successful practice His decision to bring that talent to Omnus reflects the shift we have seen since day one: attorneys are not joining Omnus to slow down; they are joining to build something better.”

This momentum comes amid continued national growth for Omnus Law, marked by its recent recognition in Chambers and Partners New York Spotlight Guide 2026.

“This is a significant milestone for Omnus Law and a statement about our trajectory for 2026,” said Scott C. Pappas, firmwide managing partner. “By expanding our litigation expertise, we are providing our clients with deeper bench strength and senior-level counsel that spans coast to coast.”

Litigation Practice

Craig Hansen joins as Partner and Chair of Litigation, bringing an established litigation practice spanning complex commercial disputes and patent litigation, as well as significant trust and estate matters, including representing private professional fiduciaries in high-stakes cases With more than 25 years of experience as a trial and appellate attorney and a first-chair litigator in both bench and jury trials across California state and federal courts, Hansen represents emerging technology companies, real estate investors, fiduciaries, and Fortune 500 corporations in multifaceted disputes requiring strategic judgment and trial readiness.

“I’ve always believed happier lawyers make better lawyers,” said Hansen “That alignment is what drew me to Omnus, along with the opportunity to build a national litigation practice The work I handle spans complex, high-stakes disputes that don’t fit neatly into one category, and Omnus provides the structure to take on sophisticated matters while being intentional about how we practice and the teams we build.”

Philip Yeager joins alongside Hansen as Partner and Chair of Appellate Law, bringing more than 16 years of experience in trial and appellate courts across California, Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia He advises clients and trial teams on complex business disputes, trust and estate litigation, and fiduciary matters, with a focus on appellate strategy, issue preservation, and persuasive briefing Yeager has secured multiple published decisions from the California Court of Appeal, including Estate of Franco (2023) 87 Cal.App.5th 1270, which has been cited in subsequent decisions and leading practice guides, and, most recently, Estate of Bodmann (2025) 116 Cal.App.5th 401.

Additional attorneys include:

Jack J. Ferguson, Partner

Stephen Holmes, Attorney

Michele Pacheco, Attorney

Meghana Rao, Attorney

Wing Dam, Attorney

About Omnus Law

Omnus Law is a national law firm redefining how legal services are built, delivered and experienced Remote by design, the firm operates within the OmnusVerse, a metaverse-based digital headquarters that enables real-time collaboration, connection and scalable operations while removing geographic barriers and traditional overhead The firm serves a wide range of industries, including corporate law, intellectual property, business and commercial litigation, AI, technology and cybersecurity, cannabis, sports and entertainment, immigration and startups and emerging companies.

Omnus connects clients directly with senior-level counsel. The firm delivers practical, high-quality legal services focused on business growth, speed, and transparency. Omnus Law offers a more agile, business-focused approach to law that is built for where the legal industry is going, not where it has been.