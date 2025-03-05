Pain Relievers May Speed Concussion Recovery

Study finds over-the-counter pain relievers may help concussions heal more quickly.

A new study suggests that common pain relievers might help speed up concussion recovery times. Researchers looked at athletes and military cadets who had suffered head injuries and found that those who took over-the-counter medications like acetaminophen (brand name Tylenol) or ibuprofen seemed to bounce back more quickly than those who didn’t take anything for their pain, just trying to ride it out.

The study followed over 1,600 individuals with concussions. Some took pain relievers, while others did not. When researchers examined their recovery times, they found a notable pattern—people who used pain medication were able to return to normal activities a few days earlier than those who didn’t. In fact, on average, they were cleared to resume activity about two days sooner at the halfway recovery mark and up to a week earlier when looking at full recovery. These individuals also reported fewer symptoms and milder headaches throughout the healing process, with overall easier recovery periods.

Timing seemed to play a role, too. The team found that the sooner a person took pain medication after their injury, the faster they recovered. Those who took medication on the very first day of their concussion had noticeably shorter recovery times compared to those who waited several days before deciding to start treatment. However, the type of medication taken didn’t seem to make much of a difference—whether it was ibuprofen, acetaminophen, or another non-prescription pain reliever, the results were similar.

While these findings are promising, alone they don’t definitively prove that over-the-counter pain relievers directly speed up concussion recovery. It’s possible that those who took medication felt better sooner and, thus, were more active, which might have contributed to their faster recovery. More research is needed to determine whether these medications actually affect the healing process or if they simply help manage discomfort along the way, which in turn, make it easier for athletes to get back on their feet sooner.

Currently, there are very few known treatments for concussions beyond rest and symptom management. If future studies confirm these findings, doctors might consider recommending over-the-counter pain relievers as part of this traditional concussion care. However, experts stress that people should always talk to a doctor before taking any medication, especially after a head injury. Head injuries, regardless of cause, should always be taken seriously and it’s important for concussion sufferers to work closely with a medical team to monitor recovery progress.

Kyle Arnold, MD, study author of the University of Washington in Seattle and member of the American Academy of Neurology, said, “These results are exciting as there are limited treatment options for concussion, and over-the-counter pain relievers are readily available and inexpensive. If these results can be confirmed by a controlled study, they could guide us to possible treatment options for people after a concussion.”

The study was conducted as part of a larger project on sports-related concussions and was funded by the NCAA, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the University of Washington. The research will be presented at an upcoming neurology conference, where scientists will discuss these findings and explore next steps

