Pandemic Didn’t Increase Autism Risk During Pregnancy

COVID-related stress, infection in pregnant mothers did not lead to an increase in children born with ASD.

A recent study conducted by Columbia University’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons found there to be no significant increase in autism risk in children born post-pandemic compared to those born before its onset. This finding is particularly reassuring for parents who may have been concerned about the long-term developmental impact of pandemic-related stress and maternal infection during their pregnancies.

With increased awareness around autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and causes still being explored, some parents were concerned that changes in their own mental health and stress levels during the height of COVID-19 could have led to neurodevelopmental complications indicative of autism. Those who had contracted the virus were especially concerned.

The study evaluated nearly 2,000 children born between January 2018 and September 2021, comparing autism risk in children born before and during the pandemic. Researchers used a neurodevelopmental screening questionnaire, typically administered by pediatricians to parents, to assess the behavior of toddlers between 16 and 30 months of age. And, in the end, the results showed no significant differences in autism screening rates between children with or without in-utero exposure to COVID-19 or stress from worried moms.

Lead researcher Dani Dumitriu emphasized that, while the study did not provide diagnostic data, the screening tool is predictive of autism risk, and the results suggest that prenatal exposure to COVID or pandemic-related stress does not appear to increase the likelihood of autism. This finding counters the initial fears of pediatricians and developmental scientists, who were concerned that the widespread stress and infection rates during the pandemic might contribute to a higher incidence of autism.

Interestingly, the study revealed an unexpected trend: children exposed to COVID in utero were actually slightly less likely to screen positive for autism than those whose mothers did not contract the virus. The researchers believe that parental perception might have played a role. Parents who had COVID during pregnancy may have been less likely to report concerning behaviors due to a more relaxed attitude, while those who avoided infection might have been more anxious, potentially influencing their responses on the screening questionnaire.

While these results are reassuring, the researchers note that they will continue to monitor the neurodevelopment of children born during the pandemic as they mature. Autism often manifests through early developmental indicators, but other potential impairments, such as psychiatric or cognitive differences, might not be evident until later in childhood or even in their adolescent years. Previous research on children exposed to stress during pandemics, natural disasters, or other traumatic events has shown that certain neurodevelopmental conditions, including mood and anxiety disorders, may not become apparent until adolescence or early adulthood.

Despite these fears and previous reports linking trauma to neurodevelopmental complications, the most recent findings provide some relief for expecting parents and those who were pregnant during the height of the virus when there was widespread uncertainty and, often, panic. Dumitriu said that, given the substantial impact that prenatal factors typically have on autism risk, this study “offers a positive outlook for the COVID generation.”

Future studies will continue to analyze the long-term outcomes of children born during the pandemic, including monitoring for any other developmental challenges that could arise in pandemic-era pregnancies.

Sources:

Study shows no increased autism risk for pandemic-era children

Positive Autism Screening Rates in Toddlers Born During the COVID-19 Pandemic