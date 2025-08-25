Patient Safety Problems Persist at Saint Vincent

Regulators’ findings spark concern as nurses allege ongoing risks and retaliation.

Patient safety at a major Massachusetts hospital remains a serious concern, according to nurses who have repeatedly raised alarms about dangerous conditions. Nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester claim that problems flagged years ago have not been fixed, despite a high-profile investigation and a state-mandated plan of correction. They also say staff who have spoken out continue to face retaliation.

The hospital, owned by Tenet Healthcare, a large for-profit system based in Texas, came under intense scrutiny after years of complaints about inadequate staffing and poor patient care. These complaints triggered a joint investigation by federal and state health regulators earlier this year. The investigation was initiated after the Massachusetts Nurses Association, which represents nurses at Saint Vincent, met with the state’s public health commissioner. The union had already filed multiple complaints over two years, citing unsafe conditions.

The findings from regulators painted a troubling picture. In a review of 21 patient cases, officials reported five instances of preventable harm, including three deaths. In one case, an intensive care patient who required continuous dialysis did not receive it because there were too few nurses on duty. Two other patients who needed constant heart monitoring died when no staff member was assigned to watch the telemetry system. These events, according to nurses, reflect a pattern of risk linked to understaffing.

Regulators also found that the hospital recorded more than 200 pressure ulcers in a single year. Bedsores, often linked to inadequate care, are classified by Medicare as “never events,” meaning they should never occur in a hospital setting. A spokesperson for the nurses’ union called the number shocking and said it demonstrates severe staffing problems.

The official investigation concluded that all patients at the facility had been placed in what regulators define as “immediate jeopardy,” meaning their safety and lives were at risk. Hospitals in this category risk losing Medicare and Medicaid funding unless they act quickly to resolve deficiencies. Saint Vincent submitted a plan of correction in February, which was approved by regulators. Soon after, both the chief executive officer and the chief nursing officer resigned, and a new CEO was hired.

Despite these steps, union leaders insist that conditions have not improved. They report that vacancies remain high, with at least 160 open nursing positions. There are not enough experienced nurses to guide new hires, leading to incomplete training and high turnover. Management has replaced the faulty telemetry system noted in the investigation, but staffing levels for monitoring remain inadequate, according to nurses. Efforts to fill shifts rely on temporary pay incentives rather than long-term staffing solutions, creating what nurses describe as a cycle of crisis.

Retaliation against staff who raise concerns is another issue. Earlier this year, a union leader was fired after discussing hospital conditions on a local podcast. The nurses’ association has since filed a whistleblower lawsuit, claiming the dismissal was an attempt to silence criticism. Union representatives say lingering hostility stems from a historic labor dispute in 2021, when nurses staged a strike lasting 301 days over staffing and safety issues.

The ongoing conflict between Saint Vincent management and its nurses reflects deep challenges in hospital operations, particularly at facilities run by large corporations focused on profit. While regulators can mandate corrective plans, those plans only work if hospital leaders commit to meaningful changes. For now, nurses at Saint Vincent continue to warn that patients remain at risk and that those responsible for care are being punished for speaking up

