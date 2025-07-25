Patients Trust Doctors Less When AI is Used

Patients view doctors as less caring and capable when AI is involved.

People are still slow to trust machines, even when they know those machines can help. A recent survey looked at how adults in the U.S. felt about doctors who use artificial intelligence in their work. The results showed that those doctors were seen as colder and less capable than others. It didn’t seem to matter how the AI was used—whether for handling paperwork, helping with diagnoses, or assisting with treatment—once people knew AI was involved, their comfort level dropped, and the results showed they trust doctors less.

In this study, participants were shown fake advertisements for family doctors. Some of the ads said the doctors used AI, while others did not mention it. Then people were asked to rate each doctor on how smart, honest, and kind they seemed. The ones linked to AI scored lower every time. People also said they were less likely to book an appointment with a doctor if they knew that doctor used AI, even if it was just to make office tasks easier.

This might seem strange, especially since AI tools can often help doctors do their jobs faster or more accurately. But the results aren’t that surprising. People want to feel safe and cared for when it comes to their health. The idea that a computer is somehow part of their care, even behind the scenes, can make them uneasy. Some may think that machines will get in the way of real human care. Others might worry about privacy, errors, or just the feeling that something important is being handled by a system rather than a person.

Researchers found that the type of AI use didn’t make much difference. It didn’t matter whether the doctor used AI to handle billing, to help figure out a diagnosis, or to guide treatment. People reacted about the same to all of it. They simply liked the doctors less when AI was mentioned. Even when AI was used in a way that might give the doctor more time with patients—like cutting down on paperwork—people still felt less trust and less warmth.

The study showed small differences in scores between the groups as far as whether they trust doctors less, but those small differences could still matter a lot in real life. Trust is a key part of how people respond to care. If someone feels unsure about their doctor, it could affect whether they follow advice, return for care, or even seek help in the first place.

The researchers also pointed out that their study wasn’t perfect. The ads were fake, and the people involved were aware they were part of a survey. That means their reactions may not match how they’d respond in a real-world setting as far as whether they would really trust doctors less. Still, the results show a clear pattern: AI makes people nervous, even when it’s meant to help.

Doctors may need to do a better job of explaining what AI is and how it’s being used. If people understood that these tools are meant to support, not replace, their doctors, they might feel more at ease. Knowing that AI can help reduce errors, speed up test results, or catch things the human eye might miss could also make a difference. But until those fears are addressed, it looks like the word “AI” might continue to hurt a doctor’s image more than help it.

This study highlights a growing tension. AI is becoming more common in medicine, but the public still wants care that feels human. Finding the right balance between technology and trust will be an important task for the healthcare world going forward.

