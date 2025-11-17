Patrick Duggan Appointed to the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, Continuing Firm Tradition of Involvement 

Comprised of a dynamic group of community leaders, the GSSC Board of Directors champions the Chamber’s mission to achieve a diverse, balanced economy that enhances the quality of living and working in greater Sarasota.

SARASOTA, FL — Shumaker Partner Patrick Duggan has been appointed to the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce (GSCC) Board of Directors, continuing the firm’s long history of involvement in the organization and emphasizing his dedication to the growth and prosperity of this region.

Comprised of a dynamic group of community leaders, the GSSC Board of Directors champions the Chamber’s mission to achieve a diverse, balanced economy that enhances the quality of living and working in greater Sarasota. Board members work together to drive innovation and foster community growth by advising on programs that respond fully to the demands of Sarasota’s evolving business climate.

“The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce is a critical resource for businesses and entrepreneurs across the region, and I’m honored to continue the firm’s long-standing tradition of involvement in such an impactful organization,” said Patrick. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with my fellow board members to devise new, innovative ways to support the diverse community of businesses that call this region home.”

“With his keen problem-solving skills, practical business sense, and track record of community involvement, Patrick is a natural fit to serve on the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors,” added Jan Pitchford, Managing Partner of Shumaker’s Sarasota Office. “His passion for the Sarasota region shines through his work, and we are excited to see the positive impact he will have on our business community.”

Patrick’s appointment to the GSCC Board of Directors furthers his already extensive community involvement. He contributes his time and talent to a number of organizations that make a positive difference in the lives of Sarasotans, including serving as the Board Chair for the Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC) and as a Board Member for the Sarasota County Gator Club and Sarasota Tiger Bay Club.

At Shumaker, Patrick also serves as the firm’s Public Industry Sector Co-Chair. He focuses his practice on management-side employment law and litigation, defending both private sector and governmental clients in a variety of complex workplace concerns and disputes.

He has a long history of representing Florida governmental and public entities, including law enforcement, fire and rescue, and public schools—underscoring his dedication to serving this community in both his professional and personal endeavors.

Shumaker’s Labor & Employment Service Line helps clients navigate the full spectrum of workplace challenges—from hiring and compliance to labor disputes and litigation. Our proactive team provides the right counsel to build, protect, and manage the workforce that powers your success.

