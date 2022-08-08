Penalties for Driving While Intoxicated in White Plains

The penalties for DWI are significant. Most of the offenses are misdemeanors and these are punishable up to a year in jail and fines up to $1000.

There are different categories of crime according to New York law. The crimes that have lesser penalties and are not seen as seriously are categorized as misdemeanor crimes. More serious crimes are seen as felony crimes. Driving while intoxicated (DWI) crimes or DUI crimes have serious consequences because of the reckless nature of the act. If an accident resulted while a person was DWI, they will face even more serious charges.

Those who are faced with a DWI penalty should get in touch with a criminal defense lawyer right away. After looking over the details of one’s case, a lawyer can help them build a strong defense so they may clear their name or have their penalties reduced. The amount of relief a person can get is directly dependent on how severe the damages were and how much evidence the prosecutor has. The legal limit of blood alcohol content in New York in 0.08. If anyone had this BAC or higher, and they are pulled over by an officer they can be arrested for DWI. If the BAC was 0.18 or higher, then the penalties will be a lot worse.

A lot of drivers have the misconception that they need to be operating their vehicle while intoxicated to be arrested. However, this is not the case. Even if a person was operating their vehicle, they can still be charged. They do not necessarily have to be driving it. If a person gets a misdemeanor or felony DWI conviction, it is indelible so it will remain on their criminal record forever. However, some individuals may be eligible for sealing their crime after 10 years have passed. The conviction will also stay on their Department of Motor Vehicles record for 10 years. If a person falls under this category, they should get in touch with a criminal defense attorney to learn more about their legal options.

The penalties for DWI are significant. Most of the offenses are misdemeanors and these are punishable up to a year in jail and fines up to $1000. Individuals will also have to install an ignition interlock device as well for a specific amount of time to keep them on the straight and narrow. Individuals can also have their license revoked.

Get in Touch with a Criminal Defense Attorney in White Plains, New York

Those who have been charged for DWI, whether it was accurate or faulty, should make sure they call a lawyer who specializes in DWI cases right away. If they were wrongfully charged, their lawyer will help them clear their name, and if the charge was legitimate their attorney will help them try and have their charges reduced by as much as possible.

Get in touch with a criminal defense attorney at the Law Office of Darren Deurso today.