Penalty for Making False Bomb Threats in Mississippi

We live in an age where terrorist attacks are a very real threat, and these attacks seem to happen on a regular basis across America. Fortunately, our police forces and federal authorities are very good at responding to bomb threats and other reports of possible terrorist activities. But what happens when you make false bomb threats? How severe are the penalties if you make the authorities believe that a terrorist attack is about the happen?

Make no mistake, this is a very serious offense in the state of Mississippi. Authorities will hold you fully accountable if you make these false bomb threats, and you could face significant penalties. If you are facing these charges, it’s important to enlist the help of a qualified, experienced criminal defense attorney in Mississippi at your earliest convenience. The sooner you connect with an attorney, the better your chances become.

Mississippi’s Laws on Bomb Threats

In 2019, Mississippi created a new set of laws to penalize those who make terrorist threats. Previously, those who made false bomb threats received relatively light penalties. Under the new laws, guilty parties can spend up to 10 years in prison for making a false terrorist threat. If the defendant is charged with a misdemeanor, they can spend up to a year in county jail. Schools represent a common target for bomb threats, and these are often made by juveniles who attend the schools. Those younger than 18 are unlikely to be tried as adults, however.

Men Charged with Making False Bomb Threats in Oxford

In 2021, it was reported that a man had been charged with making a false bomb threat in Oxford, Mississippi. This individual had entered a Walmart while claiming that he had placed a bomb inside the building. He encouraged everyone to leave, and a manager quickly called 9-11. Police arrived to find the man attempting to leave the premises. He was arrested, and K9 units were called in to search for explosives. Eventually, it was determined that there were never any explosives in the building.

Later that year, another man made a false bomb threat in Oxford. Again, this individual targeted a business in the area, but he called the establishment rather than entering the premises. Police eventually tracked the phone call to a Missouri resident, and he was charged with false reporting of a bomb.

