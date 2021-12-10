Pennsylvania Invests $1 Million to Stop Sexual Harassment at Schools: Is It Enough?

As one juror for Bill Cosby’s trial was shocked to discover, Pennsylvania has no legal definition of consent.

On September 21st of 2021, it was reported that Governor Tom Wolf had pledged $1 million for a new initiative to combat sexual harassment and assault at colleges across the Keystone State. This is undoubtedly a response to a string of sexual harassment allegations that have been made by college students in Pennsylvania within the past few months and years. But is this really enough? Can a million dollars really fix this problem? What about changing the legislation?

Sexual Harassment at Colleges in Pennsylvania is a Legitimate Issue

In late September of 2021, it was reported that a string of sexual harassment allegations had arisen since the fall semester began. Students across the United States have been raising their voices and accusing their universities of allowing, unsafe, toxic learning environments to exist. These individuals claim that they are being harassed at sports games, libraries, and residence halls.

Governor Announced $1-Million Pledge

Governor Wolf’s $1-million pledge is the latest in a string of grants totaling more than $5 million since 2016 and the inception of the Obama-era “It’s On Us” campaign. But one has to wonder whether simply throwing money at the problem is going to have any notable effect. It certainly seems as if harassment is continuing at a steady pace despite these campaigns and million-dollar pledges. The majority of abused students still don’t feel comfortable about coming forward with their allegations, and as many as 90% choose to stay silent.

Pennsylvania Has No Legal Definition of Consent

It’s difficult to see how a $1-million pledge can achieve much, especially as there are already gaping holes in Pennsylvania’s legal system when it comes to sexual harassment. As one juror for Bill Cosby’s trial was shocked to discover, Pennsylvania has no legal definition of consent. Instead, the jurors were asked to come up with their own “reasonable” definition. Surely the state should be investing its time and energy into coming up with some kind of universal, clear definition of consent? Perhaps that would encourage more victims to come forward.

