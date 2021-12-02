Pennsylvania Rocked by Multiple Semi-Truck Incidents

Within the space of one week, Pennsylvania has seen two more stunning truck accidents. The first occurred when a semi-truck carrying a shipment of frozen turkeys overturned in Lancaster County.

It seems that even after numerous advances in safety technology and various legal reforms, semi-truck accidents continue to be a major issue here in Pennsylvania. The Keystone State has been hit with numerous semi-truck-related incidents within the past week or so, and these incidents are stark reminders that something needs to be done. If we do not take action, innocent people will continue to get hurt.

Trucker Gets Reduced Sentenced for Horrific DUI Incident

On October 4th, it was reported that a trucker was having his sentence reduced by a judge in Pennsylvania. He had previously caused a triple-fatal accident after getting behind the wheel of his semi-truck while intoxicated. The incident occured in 2018 in Dauphin County., leaving two individuals in their 20s dead. Another 16-month old child also lost her life.

The trucker was originally sentenced to up to 63 years in prison, which the Supreme Court later deemed to be excessive. He is now serving up to 54 years in prison. Part of the reason this individual faced such a serious sentence was that he fled the scene of the crash and then intermingled with the shocked onlookers in an attempt to escape the consequences. If you have lost a loved one in a Pennsylvania truck accident, you can file a wrongful death claim against those responsible.

Two More Stunning Truck Accidents Within the Past Week

Within the space of one week, Pennsylvania has seen two more stunning truck accidents. The first occurred when a semi-truck carrying a shipment of frozen turkeys overturned in Lancaster County, causing much confusion and closed roads. No one was hurt in the crash, but this shows how unstable these vehicles can be, especially when loaded improperly. Another incident occurred when a woman inexplicably started reversing down a highway, crashing into a semi-truck before attempting to flee on foot.

