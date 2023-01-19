Perfection Leads to Poor Mental Health, Experts Say

Perfectionists can have a difficult time at work and in relationships according to Professor Gordon Parker, whose study created a link between perfectionism, poor mental health and burnout. Many people consider perfectionism at work a virtue – a worker with excellent high standards. In reality, such a perfectionist has set himself impossible standards and is filled with criticism for himself and others.

A perfectionist lives with the daily fear of being found out as less than perfect and of making an actual mistake. For this type of personality, achievement is all that matters and the sole source of satisfaction. He or she is virtually unable to enjoy the process, just the end results and only if these end results meet their expectations.

The perfectionist is usually the first person to arrive at work and the last one to leave the office. The job, and the fear of not doing it better than anyone else, can take over his or her life. It is at this point that relationships suffer and burnout becomes evident. The sole focus becomes the tasks at hand and the perfectionist is unable to separate from this, leading to a poor mental state.

Perfectionism and burnout are mostly considered a workplace problem, but they can affect life outside of the office. People with unyielding standards at work can show signs of perfectionism in their relationships, which can cause them to become disconnected from their friends and family. It is, obviously, difficult to spend significant time with someone who demands perfection, and this character trait can naturally push others away.

Perfectionists are likely to keep searching for that perfect partner – that one flawless person that must exist somewhere (who, in reality, doesn’t exist). A perfectionist’s expectations in a relationship can include: